BNZ Crusaders team to face Highlanders in Farmlands Cup

The BNZ Crusaders kick off their 2017 pre-season matches with the second annual Farmlands Cup fixture this Saturday. They will take on the Pulse Energy Highlanders at the Darfield Rugby Club, which has had a grandstand erected to seat the crowd expected on the day.

BNZ Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson has named a 30 man squad for the game, which will be played with rolling subs. A raft of players will wear the BNZ Crusaders strip for the first time, including eight players on the bench who have been involved in the Crusaders development programme. Jordan Taufua will have his first opportunity to captain the team.

The inaugural Farmlands Cup was played between the Crusaders and Highlanders last year in Waimumu. It aims to bring top quality rugby to the country, and there is $5,000 at stake thanks to Farmlands, which the winning team will donate to the charity of their choice. The BNZ Crusaders have chosen the North Canterbury Rural Support Trust, in recognition of the challenges many in rural North Canterbury have been facing following the Kaikoura earthquakes. The Highlanders have chosen the Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust for their charity. Last year’s match ended in a tie, meaning the money was split between the two charities.

The match will kick off at 5pm this Saturday, 4 February. Just over 100 tickets are still available and can only be purchased online at www.ticketdirect.co.nz or via the new TicketDirect app. Car-parking will be available in the Darfield Domain for $5, so attendees are advised to bring cash.

BNZ Crusaders team to play the Highlanders:

1. Tim Perry

2. Ben Funnell

3. Michael Alaalatoa

4. Mitchell Dunshea --

5. Luke Romano

6. Pete Samu

7. Jed Brown --

8. Jordan Taufua (c)

9. Bryn Hall -

10. Richie Mo’unga

11. George Bridge --

12. David Havili

13. Jack Goodhue --

14. Manasa Mataele --

15. Marty McKenzie

REPLACEMENTS

Nathan Vella +

Andrew Makalio --

Oliver Jager --

Chris Gawler +

Samu Tawake +

Quinten Strange --

Pari Pari Parkinson +

Tom Christie +

Whetu Douglas +

Leon Fukofuka

Ereatara Enari +

Mitchell Hunt

Sione Fifita --

Tim Bateman

Seta Tamanivalu -

Sean Wainui

Inga Finau +

- indicates no Crusaders caps

-- indicates no Super Rugby caps

+ indicates development player