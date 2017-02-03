Sodhi selected for final ANZ ODI of Chappell-Hadlee

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 08:25

Ish Sodhi has been called into the BLACKCAPS squad for the third ANZ ODI of the Chappell-Hadlee series against Australia on Sunday.

Martin Guptill’s availability for the third ODI remains uncertain, which will see Dean Brownlie travel with the squad to Hamilton. Tom Blundell will drop out of the squad and return to Wellington.

BLACKCAPS Selector Gavin Larsen said conditions obviously played a part in the selection.

"History shows that the Seddon Park pitch can be spin friendly and for that reason Ish has been brought into the squad," said Larsen.

"We wanted the option of two specialist spinners for this match and it’s a venue that Ish has had some success in at in the past. Mike and Kane will now get the opportunity to assess the pitch over the next couple of days and make a decision from there as to who will be in the playing eleven."

Larsen said there was still a question mark over Guptill.

"Martin has made progress in the last couple of days, but it’s not yet clear whether he’ll be available for selection. At this stage it’s probably 50-50."

The BLACKCAPS lead the series 1-0, with the final match beginning at 11am on Sunday.