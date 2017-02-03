NZ Secondary Schools Netball squad announced

|
Netball New Zealand (NNZ) is pleased to confirm the 21 athletes selected in the NZ Secondary Schools (NZSS) squad.
The squad was selected following the recent National Development Camp, as well as performances throughout the 2016 season.
Mary-Jane Araroa (coach) and Charissa Barham (assistant coach) will guide the NZSS team, which will be selected from this squad following the Netball NZ U17 Champs in July.
Congratulations to the following athletes:
Name - Team 2016 - Zone 2016
Ainsleyana Puleiata - St Mary’s College - Central
Ali Wilshier - Waikato Diocesan School for Girls - WBOP
Aliyah Dunn - Verdon College - South
Asher Mason - Westlake Girls High School - Northern
Ashleigh Garner - St Kentigern College - Northern
Bianca Nagaiya - Epsom Girls’ Grammar School - Northern
Briana Stephenson - Napier Girls’ High School - Central
Grace Watson - St Paul’s Collegiate School - WBOP
Greer Sinclair - Epsom Girls’ Grammar School - Northern
Jaydi Chaffey-Taylor - Napier Girls’ High School - Central
Julia Law - Kapiti College - Central
Kate Heffernan - St Hilda’s Collegiate School - South
Kate Littlejohn - St Paul’s Collegiate SchooL - WBOP
Lahaina-Lee Upu- Toparea - Mt Albert Grammar School - Northern
Ofa Vatikani - One Tree Hill College - Northern
Olivia Clark - St Andrews College - Mainland
Renee Savai’inaea - St Mary’s College - Central
Tayla Earle - St Kentigern College - Northern
Theresa Ngata - Aorere College - Northern
Tiana Metuarau - Wellington East Girls High School - Central
Victoria Kolose - St Kentigern College - Northern
