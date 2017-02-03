NZ Secondary Schools Netball squad announced

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 12:45

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) is pleased to confirm the 21 athletes selected in the NZ Secondary Schools (NZSS) squad.

The squad was selected following the recent National Development Camp, as well as performances throughout the 2016 season.

Mary-Jane Araroa (coach) and Charissa Barham (assistant coach) will guide the NZSS team, which will be selected from this squad following the Netball NZ U17 Champs in July.

Congratulations to the following athletes:

Name - Team 2016 - Zone 2016

Ainsleyana Puleiata - St Mary’s College - Central

Ali Wilshier - Waikato Diocesan School for Girls - WBOP

Aliyah Dunn - Verdon College - South

Asher Mason - Westlake Girls High School - Northern

Ashleigh Garner - St Kentigern College - Northern

Bianca Nagaiya - Epsom Girls’ Grammar School - Northern

Briana Stephenson - Napier Girls’ High School - Central

Grace Watson - St Paul’s Collegiate School - WBOP

Greer Sinclair - Epsom Girls’ Grammar School - Northern

Jaydi Chaffey-Taylor - Napier Girls’ High School - Central

Julia Law - Kapiti College - Central

Kate Heffernan - St Hilda’s Collegiate School - South

Kate Littlejohn - St Paul’s Collegiate SchooL - WBOP

Lahaina-Lee Upu- Toparea - Mt Albert Grammar School - Northern

Ofa Vatikani - One Tree Hill College - Northern

Olivia Clark - St Andrews College - Mainland

Renee Savai’inaea - St Mary’s College - Central

Tayla Earle - St Kentigern College - Northern

Theresa Ngata - Aorere College - Northern

Tiana Metuarau - Wellington East Girls High School - Central

Victoria Kolose - St Kentigern College - Northern