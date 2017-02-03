Wellington Firebirds named for Round Seven of the Ford Trophy

Friday, 3 February, 2017 - 14:03

The Wellington Firebirds team to play the Otago Volts at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Saturday 4th of February has been named.

After rain impacted on each of the Firebirds’ first three home games, a settled forecast is a relief for the home side on a big weekend of domestic cricket in the capital city. The Volts’ sister team, the Sparks, are also in town for matches against the Wellington Blaze on Friday and Saturday before they finish the weekend at the Basin Reserve on Sunday.

In spite of rain ruining their last match, other results have the Firebirds at the top of a tight Ford Trophy table with just two matches remaining. With the side boosted by the return of both Tom Blundell and Luke Ronchi, Coach Bruce Edgar says his guys are eager to get out there:

The guys are obviously fresh and very keen to play for maximum points given how tight the competition is. Otago are coming up here off the back of two very good wins as well so we’re looking forward to, finally, getting a full game of cricket at the Basin.

The match starts at 11am and tickets are available at the gate - Adults $10, Children (U18) $5, Family (2A + 2C) $25, U5 Free.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Hamish Marshall (Captain)

Brent Arnel

Hamish Bennett

Tom Blundell

Scott Borthwick

Iain McPeake

Michael Papps

Michael Pollard

Jeetan Patel

Luke Ronchi

Matt Taylor

Luke Woodcock