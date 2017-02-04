Crunch time in The Ford Trophy and Women’s One-Day

Saturday, 4 February, 2017 - 11:35

Six One-Day match-ups around New Zealand today carry high stakes as the domestic white ball season of 2016/17 hurtles into its final stages.

Central Stags v Northern Districts at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

The Stags have named an unchanged XI for the first of two home matches at the scene of last year’s Final, while ND have brought in spinner Joe (Josef) Walker after losing Ish Sodhi to the BLACKCAPS. Conditions in New Plymouth are fine, warm and humid, the match starting after a delay of half an hour as groundsmen dried off a small area of the outfield. Stags captain Will Young is running hot with the toss and has elected to bat.

CENTRAL STAGS

Jesse Ryder, George Worker, Will Young (c), Tom Bruce, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ben Wheeler, Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel. 12th: Ben Smith

NORTHERN DISTRICTS

Jono Boult (c), Bharat Popli, Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, Joe Walker, Brett Randell. 12th: Zak Gibson

Wellington Firebirds v Otago Volts at Basin Reserve, Wellington

The Firebirds have been boosted by the return of Luke Ronchi and Tom Blundell while Ryan Duffy returns to the Volts for Neil Wagner (broken finger). The skies are at last blue over the Basin where Volts captain Brad Wilson has won the toss and will bat first.

WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS

Michael Papps, Luke Ronchi, Hamish Marshall (c), Michael Pollard, Tom Blundell, Luke Woodcock, Matt Taylor, Jeetan Patel, Brent Arnel, Hamish Bennett, Iain McPeake. 12th: Scott Borthwick

OTAGO VOLTS

Gregor Croudis, Michael Rippon, Brad Wilson (c), Michael Bracewell, Anaru Kitchen, Josh Finnie, Derek de Boorder (wk), Christi Viljoen, Nathan Smith, Jack Hunter, Sean Eathorne. 12th: Ryan Duffy

Auckland Aces v Canterbury at Colin Maiden Park, Auckland

Conditions are also warm and sunny at Colin Maiden Park where Danru Ferns comes in for Cody Andrews in the Aces’ 12, while uncapped seamer Nathan McNicol replaces the unavailable Logan van Beek (family wedding) in the Canterbury squad and carries the drinks. Danru Ferns makes his Auckland Aces debut.

AUCKLAND ACES

Glenn Phillips (wk), Jeet Raval, Rob Nicol (c), Robbie O'Donnell, Sean Solia, Mark Chapman, Michael Barry, Donovan Grobbelaar, Tarun Nethula, Danru Ferns, Raja Sandhu. 12th: Ben Horne

CANTERBURY

Jack Boyle, Peter Fulton, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Andrew Ellis (c), Cameron Fletcher (wk), Cole McConchie, Todd Astle, Tim Johnston, Will Williams, Henry Shipley. 12th: Nathan McNicol

WOMEN'S ONE-DAY COMPETITION

In the penultimate round of the Women’s One-Day Competition, the Auckland Hearts are hoping to exact payback for yesterday’s T20 defeat against the Canterbury Magicians at Hagley Oval. The Hearts are again batting first, after captain Vic Lind won the toss. The match is Canterbury Magician Rachel Candy’s 150th One-Day appearance.

CANTERBURY MAGICIANS

Amy Satterthwaite (c), Frances Mackay, Kate Ebrahim, Thamsyn Newton, Kirsty Nation, Rachel Candy, Laura Hughes (wk), Meddy Hyde, Jacinta Savage, Lea Tahuhu, Emma Kench. 12th: Melissa Banks

AUCKLAND HEARTS

Lauren Down, Anna Peterson, Sara McGlashan, Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Vic Lind (c) (wk), Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Regina Lili'i, Bella Armstrong, Roz McNeill. 12th: Feala Vaelua Pula

Wellington Blaze v Otago Sparks at Karori Park, Wellington

Hosts Wellington Blaze have been sent in by the Otago Sparks.

WELLINGTON BLAZE

Rachel Priest (wk), Eimear Richardson, Amelia Kerr, Suzie McDonald, Liz Perry (c), Fran Wilson, Jess McFadyen, Jessica Kerr, Alex Evans, Emma Fulbrook, Deanna Doughty. 12th: Whetu Charteris (12th)

OTAGO SPARKS

Suzie Bates (c), Millie Cowan, Katey Martin (wk), Leigh Kasperek, Polly Inglis, Vic Holden, Caitlin Blakely, Kate Heffernan, Megan Gibbs, Beth Langston, Morna Nielsen. 12th: Ella Brown

Central Hinds v Northern Spirit at Napier’s Nelson Park

The Hinds won the toss and are batting first.

CENTRAL HINDS

Rebecca Burns, Kelly Rangi (wk), Michelle Mitchell (c), Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Greig, Esther Lanser, Michelle McKay, Rosemary Mair, Lisa Grant. 12th: Kate Baxter

NORTHERN SPIRIT

Natalie Dodd (c), Caitlin Gurrey, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Sam Curtis, Emma Parker, KG Anderson, Kerry Tomlinson, Brooke Halliday, Nensi Patel, Alisha Rout, Brianna Perry. 12th: Mel Knight