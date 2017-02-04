Central Stags secure 217-run victory

Saturday, 4 February, 2017 - 19:30

The Central Stags posted 401 for eight off their 50 overs after captain Will Young won the toss, then dismissed Northern Districts for 174 in 35.3 overs to compete a 227-run victory - the biggest winning run margin in the Stags' List A history, exceeding their 217-run victory over Canterbury at the same ground in 2014/15.

It is also a new national domestic record, beating the Otago Volts' 222-run victory against Northern Districts at Molyneux Park in 2014/15.

The Stags' total was also the sixth highest in Ford Trophy history; only their final opponent of the regular season, the Auckland Aces, has ever scored more than that (five of the top six spots now belong to the Stags).

The win moved the Stags up to fifth. They meet the Aces at the same ground on Wednesday in the last round before the Finals, in what will now be a tantalising, high-stakes showdown with a place in the Finals series at stake.

Worker's century was his second in this season's Ford Trophy (the first was against the Auckland Aces at Eden Park Outer Oval) and the 10th of his List A career. His 184-run stand with captain Will Young was also a record second wicket partnership for the Central Stags against all teams, eclipsing the 172 set by Jamie How and Ross Taylor against Northern Districts at Queen Elizabeth Park, Masterton in the 2004/05 season.