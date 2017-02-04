Trans-Tasman Surf Boat Challenge ends with final test decider

Saturday, 4 February, 2017 - 18:30

Australia has taken victory over New Zealand at the annual Trans-Tasman Surf Boat Challenge, held today at Waihi Beach, as part of Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s current sport season.

The visiting Australian crew only took the victory after the last of three tests, as New Zealand fought hard to take the win.

The event also doubled as the North Island Surf Boat Championships, which saw surf life saving clubs from around the country take on each other, and the four visiting Australian teams.

With New Zealand and Australia going head-to-head in three different tests, it was always going to be close. Both teams enjoyed wins but ultimately, Australia won the challenge again after taking the title last year.

While the two nations are fierce rivals, they relish the competition and look forward to meeting again every year.

Meanwhile, in the North Island Championship races, which included the Australian teams, the local teams put up a good fight and made it more difficult for the Australians to win with several event wins. Titahi Bay Surf Life Saving Club edged out the Aussies in the open men’s event, while Paekakriki took the win in the U23 Women’s race.

The Australian crews took two wins, one in the Open Women long course (Tallebudgera) and the Under 23 Men’s long course (North Cronulla), as well as two second places in the Open Men’s long course (Avoca) and U23 Women’s long course (Newport).

Surf Life Saving New Zealand sport manager, Mike Lord, said the event was successful and shows how talented life guards are both here and in Australia.

"Every year our athletes look forward to the Trans-Tasman Surf Boat Challenge, and this year certainly didn’t disappoint. A huge congratulations to the Australian team for winning this year, although it was fantastic to see the friendly rivalry between us [New Zealand] and our Aussie cousins."

"We were also proud to host them here in Waihi Beach. It’s a beautiful spot and the weather has been perfect. We’re already looking forward to next year, where we hope to take the win."

Lord also wanted to congratulate all the winners in the North Island Surf Boat races, and said they were brilliant competitors.

"I also want to thank all the New Zealand crews who travelled here from around the country, and who put in 110% today. They make the event fantastic."

The action continues tomorrow from 8.00am at Waihi Beach Surf Life Saving Club, where crews will again tackle various short and long course races in their surf boats. Spectators are welcome and spectator entry to the event is free.