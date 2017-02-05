Last spot in Final goes on the line today

Sunday, 5 February, 2017 - 10:26

The race is on to claim the last spot in the 2017 Women's One-Day national final.

While Amy Satterthwaite's Canterbury Magicians are already assured of a home final, the burning question is whether it will be the Auckland Hearts or Wellington Blaze who will join them, both teams out to secure the second spot today in the final round robin.

Both of those sides hammered wins in the first of the weekend doubleheader yesterday, veteran Sara McGlashan scoring an unbeaten century for the Auckland Hearts and 16-year-old Amelia Kerr reaching her maiden century for Wellington Blaze in a thrilling one-run victory over the Otago Sparks in Wellington.

The Hearts' 148-run victory in Christchurch was also, notably, the Magicians' first defeat of the season in any format.

Canterbury Magicians v Auckland Hearts at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Amy Satterthwaite won the toss and has put the Hearts into bat. The Magicians have two players on debut, Melissa Banks and Jess Simmons, and have brought in Natalie Cox, while the Hearts are unchanged.

CANTERBURY MAGICIANS

Amy Satterthwaite (c), Frances Mackay, Kate Ebrahim, Thamsyn Newton, Kirsty Nation, Jacinta Savage (wk), Melissa Banks, Lea Tahuhu, Emma Kench, Jess Simmons, Natalie Cox. 12th: Meddy Hyde

AUCKLAND HEARTS

Lauren Down, Anna Peterson, Sara McGlashan, Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Vic Lind (c) (wk), Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, Regina Lili'i, Bella Armstrong, Roz McNeill. 12th: Feala Vaelua Pula

Wellington Blaze v Otago Sparks at Basin Reserve, Wellington

Otago Sparks captain Suzie Bates won the toss and is batting first at the Basin, Georgia Clarke and Ella Brown come into the Sparks' XI for Megan Gibbs and Victoria Holden. The Blaze XI is unchanged.

WELLINGTON BLAZE

Rachel Priest (wk), Eimear Richardson, Amelia Kerr, Suzie McDonald, Liz Perry (c), Fran Wilson, Jess McFadyen, Jessica Kerr, Alex Evans, Emma Fulbrook, Deanna Doughty. 12th: Whetu Charteris (12th)

OTAGO SPARKS

Suzie Bates (c), Millie Cowan, Katey Martin (wk), Leigh Kasperek, Polly Inglis, Caitlin Blakely, Kate Heffernan, Ella Brown, Beth Langston, Morna Nielsen, Georgia Clarke. 12th: Megan Gibbs

Central Hinds v Northern Spirit at Napier’s Nelson Park

In the only dead rubber, Northern Spirit captain Natalie Dodd won the toss and elected to bat first against the Hinds, who are looking to end their challenging summer with their first win. Kate Baxter comes into the Hinds XI for Esther Lanser and Alisha Rout makes way for Mel Knight in the Northern Spririt XI.

CENTRAL HINDS

Rebecca Burns, Kelly Rangi (wk), Michelle Mitchell (c), Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Greig, Michelle McKay, Rosemary Mair, Lisa Grant, Kate Baxter. 12th: Esther Lanser

NORTHERN SPIRIT

Natalie Dodd (c), Caitlin Gurrey, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Sam Curtis, Emma Parker, KG Anderson, Kerry Tomlinson, Brooke Halliday, Nensi Patel, , Brianna Perry, Mel Knight. 12th: Alisha Rout