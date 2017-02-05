Stirling Sports Premiership: Front-runners drop points

Sunday, 5 February, 2017 - 19:22

It is anyone’s guess who is going to win the Stirling Sports Premiership in 2017 after another round full of drama and intrigue around New Zealand.

Six-time champions Auckland City FC looked likely to return to winning ways before Hawke’s Bay United’s Sam Mason-Smith netted a late double - his second in as many weeks - to record a popular home win and keep their title hopes alive.

Earlier in Auckland, defending champions Team Wellington went down 3-1 to Eastern Suburbs, while Waitakere United had to come from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with Tasman United.

It looked like the Navy Blues, who last week claimed the Nike Lunar Cup in Hong Kong, were going to take full advantage but the late drama at Bluewater Stadium in Napier changed everything.

That result means Waitakere United (25 points) lead the league by one point from Team Wellington with Auckland City remaining on 21 points in fifth place but they do have two games in hand. Their superior goal difference (10) could be crucial in the final four rounds.

All White Clayton Lewis, who scored the winner in the final in Hong Kong, continued his rich goal scoring form when he hit a long range shot from outside the penalty area to take the lead in the eighth minute.

The OFC Champions League Champions, who were fortunate heading into the break when keeper Enaut Zubikarai saved a penalty from Angus Kilkolly, were put under pressure after the break.

That pressure finally told when Mason-Smith drew the hosts level on the back of great work from Kilkolly in the 71st minute and then he finished the job with a clever chip shot in the 89th minute for a memorable win.

Meanwhile at Suburbs, Malcom McPherson’s team reminded everyone of their title credentials at Bill McKinlay Park, but Team Wellington coach Jose Figueira could not believe his side missed three penalties.

The Lily Whites got off to a flier thanks to goals from Sean Lovemore, his sixth of the season, and Tristan Pratley within the first 13 minutes.

Osita Henry Chikere made it 3-0 when he headed home a corner from Armin Pasagic in the 69th minute to put the game to bed.

Team Wellington had enough chances to get back on level terms but Suburbs’ keeper Silvo Rodic was impressive in goal and maintained Suburbs’ advantage. Niko Kirwan got Team Wellington an injury time consolation goal but Suburbs earned a valuable three points to move into third place.

Across town at The Trusts Area, Waitakere United completed a fine comeback against Tasman United to claim a valuable point.

The home team went behind thanks to a stunner from Paul Ifill, who curled a shot in from 20 yards into the top far corner, and an own goal in the 47th minute.

Waitakere got back in the match courtesy of a Scott Hilliar volley from the edge of the area in the 55th minute before Keegan Linderboom hit a great strike in the 74th minute to finish on level terms.

At FMG Stadium, Hamilton Wanderers looked like they were heading for their first win of 2017 before Canterbury United kept their playoff hopes alive.

Raymond Gunemba gave the hosts the lead after 55 minutes when Paul Clout worked his magic to set up the striker who took a touch, turned and fired home.

Canterbury United were awarded a contentious spot kick - with the home team claiming the contact was outside of the box - and Tom Schwarz stepped up and slotted home to secure a valuable point.

The final match of Round 14 is on tomorrow when the Wellington Phoenix U-20s host Southern United in the capital.

There is sure to be more drama to come tomorrow and in the final four rounds of the Stirling Sports Premiership as the top four are decided.