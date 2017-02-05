Women's 2017 Finals confirmed

Sunday, 5 February, 2017 - 18:06

After a red hot season, the Canterbury Magicians will host both 2017 Women’s Finals next weekend after finishing top in both the national One-Day and Twenty20 Competitions.

In a change to the original season schedule, please note that the Women’s Twenty20 Final will now be held on Saturday 11 February, while the Women’s One-Day Final to be played on Sunday 12 February (i.e., the dates have been reversed).

This adjustment permits the Women’s One-Day Final to be played at Hagley Oval, while the venue for the Women’s Twenty20 Final will be confirmed pending the results of Wednesday’s Ford Trophy matches.

If Canterbury’s men finish first or third in The Ford Trophy qualifying table, they will host one of the Ford Trophy Qualifying Finals at Hagley Oval on Saturday 11 February at 11am, in which case the Women's Twenty20 Final will be played on the same day at Mainpower Oval, Rangiora, at 12 noon.

If Canterbury do not host a Ford Trophy Qualifying Final, the Women's Twenty20 Final will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, at 12 noon.

The Otago Sparks will meet defending champions the Canterbury Magicans in the Twenty20 Final following a close-run race for the last available spot in which they edged the Auckland Hearts on net run rate.

In the Women’s One-Day Final, defending champions the Auckland Hearts will be looking to maintain their hold on the silverware against the Magicians - whose hitherto unbeaten run ended this weekend with back-to-back losses against the Hearts in the final round robins at Hagley Oval, a dress rehearsal for next weekend's showcase.

The Hearts defeated the Magicians by 148 runs on Saturday and then by 108 runs today to finish just two points behind the Magicians on the table, shutting Wellington Blaze out of the trophy match.

Umpires and scorers for both Women’s Finals will be advised when appointments are confirmed.

Women’s Twenty20 Final

Saturday 11 February

Start time 12 noon

Canterbury Magicians v Otago Sparks

Venue - to be confirmed, as above

Women’s One-Day Final

Sunday 12 February

Start time 10am

Canterbury Magicians v Auckland Hearts

Venue confirmed - Hagley Oval, Christchurch