South Africa dominate series with Sydney win

Sunday, 5 February, 2017 - 22:39

South Africa claimed their third tournament win of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2016-17 after beating England 29-14 in Sydney.

The Blitzboks, competing in their fourth consecutive final on the world series, beat rivals England in what was a repeat of the Cape Town final last December to cement their position at the top of the world series standings. Their three wins from four is the best series start for a side since New Zealand in 2008.

Player of the Final Seabelo Senatla, who now leaves the Blitzboks to join Super Rugby, said: "It is incredible. The guys are just magicians, hats off to them, I am just the finisher of the moves. It's bitter sweet, we play here with family so it is a pity to be leaving the family but it's a new challenge that I'm excited for."

Earlier, New Zealand beat Australia to claim bronze while Russia claimed the Challenge Trophy in Sydney after beating France, 26-0.

The men's series moves to North America for the fifth and sixth rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Las Vegas (3-5 March) and Vancouver, Canada (11-12 March).