Silver Ferns wrap up Quad Series with big win

Monday, 6 February, 2017 - 06:17

The Silver Ferns finished runners-up in the Netball Quad Series after completing a well-crafted 70-39 win over the SPAR Proteas in London on Monday.

Building on a solid platform throughout the match, the Silver Ferns completed an impressive performance by getting all their players on court and ending with a decisive and effective outing.

Goal shoot Te Paea Selby-Ricket was the only change to the Silver Ferns starting line-up from the previous encounter against England for the match-up against an ever-improving South Africa.

Experienced Silver Ferns vice-captain Maria Tutaia picked up from where she left off against England with an impressive opening, making her presence felt through strong movement and ease of conversion from long range in the shooting circle.