Stratford makes it five from five in World Champs southern build-up

Monday, 6 February, 2017 - 11:10

From Doug Laing, media officer, Shearing Sports New Zealand

Invercargill shearer Nathan Stratford has rounded-off his preparations for the World Championships in his home-town over the next week by successfully defending the Otago Championships Open title in Balclutha on Saturday..

It was his fifth win in five events in the Otago-Southland region in just over four months, crossing almost all wool types shorn in competition in New Zealand, and all three to be used in the 40th World sheearing and woolhandling championships in Invercargill’s ILT Stadium Southland, starting with the Southland All Nations Championship on Wednesday and ending on Saturday..

He started the season in October by winning the New Zealand finewool merino championship in Alexandra, and followed it with the West Otago A and P Open title in Tapanui in November and, in successive days last month, the Northern Southland Community shears longwool championship at Lumsden and the national crossbred lambs championship at the Winton A and P Show.

Adding to the diversity was his coarse wool win at the Canterbury Show’s national corriedales championship in November.

Saturday’s win saw the quality of the Stratford shear triumph over Northern Hemisphere pace as new World nine-hours lambshearing tally record holder Ivan Scott, of Ireland, shore the 20 sheep in 17min 32.78sec. Scots World Championships hope Hamish Mitchell was next 14 seconds later, Stratford finishing almost a minute off the race-winning pace.

But Stratford had demonstrably the better quality points - including averaging less than a penalty mark per sheep in the judging of second cuts on the shearing board - and ultimately had a winning margin of more than two points in an all-Southland battle for the major placings, leaving Mitchell and Scott battling for the minor ribbons.

Dunedin-based World Championships woolhandling favourite Joel Henare, from Gisborne, won both the New Zealand Woolhandler of the Year and the South Island Circuit finals on Saturday, added also to a pair of .wins at Lumsden and Winton last month and a NZ Corriedales Championship title in Christchurch, and making him a $1.50 TAB favourite to regain the World woolhadling title he won in 2012.

In the North Island, New Zealand World Championships team members had to settle for the minor money in their last events before the World Championships, in ILT Stadium Southlasnd, starting on Wednesday and finishing next Saturday night.

At the Rangitikei Shearing Sports’ North Island Championships in Marton, shearer John Kirkpatrick, of Napier, was third to Hastings shearer Rowland Smith, who in November just missed out on winning a New Zealand team place to defend his World title won in Ireland n 2014, while second woolhandler Mary-Anne Baty, also from the East Coast, was third behind surprise home-town winner Logan Kamura.

Results from the Otago Shears shearing and woolhandling championships at the War Memorial Hall, Balclutha, on Friday-Saturday February 3-4, 2017:

Shearing:

Open final (20 sheep): Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 18min 29.06sec, 61.453pts, 1; Darin Forde (Lornville) 18min 13.25sec, 63.4625pts, 2; Troy Pyper (Invercargill) 18min 42.94sec, 63.897pts, 3; Hamish Mitchell (Scotland) 17min 46.35sec, 66.0675pts, 4; Ivan Scott (Ireland) 17min 32.78sec, 66.239pts, 5.

Senior final (12 sheep): Paraki Puna (Napier) 14min 38.19sec, 52.7428pts, 1; Darren Alexander (Whangamomona) 15min 5.16sec, 53.0913pts, 2; Nick Greaves (England) 14min 39.47sec, 55.0568pts, 3; Linton Palmer (Dipton) 15min 40.44sec, 57.022pts, 4; Stuart Davidson (Scotland) 14min 23.65sec, 58.0158pts, 5.

Intermediate final (5 sheep): Brandon Maguire Ratima (Winton) 9min 17.53sec, 33.4765pts, 1; Jan Juppe (Germany) 8min 58.81sec, 34.7405pts, 2; Mitchell Murray (Amberley) 8min 17.53sec, 35.6765pts, 3; George Olof (England) 8min 1.88sec, 36.294pts, 4; Barney Cummings (Winton) 8min 34.03sec, 36.3015pts, 5.

Junior final (4 sheep): Jayden Paul (-) 8min 2.34sec, 35.617pts, 1; James Dickson (Mataura) 8min 14.18sec, 39.709pts, 2; Tyson Crown (Mataura) 9min 6.53sec, 49.0765pts, 3; Ryan Kirk (Mataura) 9min 51.69sec, 50.3345pts, 4; Harlem Haare (Mataura) 9min 16.94sec, 56.097pts, 5.

Woolhandling:

New Zealand Woolhandler of the Year:

Open final: Joel Henare (Gisborne/Dunedin) 188.98pts, 1; Pagan Karauria (Alexandra) 472.62pts, 2; Cherie Peterson (Mataura) 489pts, 3; Candy Hiri (Mataura) 561.25pts, 4.

Senior final: Maiden Elers (Mataura) 191.688pts, 1; Ebony Turipa (Gore) 197.112pts, 2; Erana Smith (Ruatoria) 204.026pts, 3; Peketai Puna (Napier) 220.944pts, 4.

Junior final: Chenell Waihape (Mataura) 185.38pt, 1; Tiana Smith (Milton) 235.22pts, 2; Tyla Hira ((Waikato) 241.53pts, 3; Shannon Ferguson (-) 248.1pts, 4.

South Island Circuit:

Open final: Pagan Karauria (Alexandra) 119.006pts, 1; Joel Henare (Gisborne/Dunedin) 125.538pts, 2; Tia Potae (Milton) 128.882pts, 3; Candy Hiri (Mataura) 140.918pts, 4; Chelsea Collier (Gore) 149.97pts, 5; Tina Elers (Mataura) 220.074pts, 6.

Senior final: Ebony Turipa (Gore) 78.532pts, 1; Sharon Tuhakaraina (Gore) 88.706pts, 2; Erana Smith (Ruatoria) 91.386pts, 3.

Junior final: Lashara Anderson (Christchurch) 102.776pts, 1; Autumn Waihape (Mataura) 113.78pts, 2; Chenell Waihape (Mataura) 116.18pts, 3.