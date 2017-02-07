Mum’s the word as Olympic heroes step out for heart health

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 09:17

A silver medallist sharp shooter, a former women’s hockey captain and a runner whose sportsmanship and "Olympic spirit" captured international attention, will headline this year’s Jennian Homes Mother’s Day Fun Run/Walk.

Tickets go on sale today for the highly anticipated event taking place in over 20 locations nationwide, with women from Paihia to Invercargill preparing to walk and run their way through Mother’s Day on May 14 - all in the name of heart health. Into its sixth year, the New Zealand-wide event is part of an initiative run by Jennian Homes to support the Heart Foundation’s ‘Heart Foundation For Women’ campaign, which aims to improve the heart health of New Zealand women.

While 2016 was the annual fun run/walk’s largest to date, with more than 7000 mums, daughters or sisters participating, this year is predicted to be even bigger with a trio of Olympic athletes fronting the event, including Natalie Rooney (shooting), Kayla Whitelock (hockey), and Nikki Hamblin (middle distance runner). Heart disease is the number-one cause of death for women in New Zealand, claiming the lives of more than 50 women each week. Therefore, as a proud supporter, Jennian Homes is committed to working with the Heart Foundation to reduce this alarming statistic, and will be giving $20,000 to the charity to support women’s heart health as a result of the Mother’s Day events. Heart Foundation medical director Gerry Devlin says it’s a sad fact that heart disease is the number-one killer of women in New Zealand and more needs to be done to address this worrying statistic.

Dr Devlin says the Heart Foundation encourage women around New Zealand to start the conversation about heart disease and also take the steps necessary to look after their hearts, including through this year’s fun run/walk.

"It’s great to see Jennian Homes’ getting behind our annual ‘Heart Foundation for Women’ campaign once again. "Jennian Homes has been a longstanding supporter of the Heart Foundation and we greatly appreciate their efforts to help raise much-needed funds for womens heart health research. Since the Heart Foundation began, it has invested more than $57m into research and specialist training for cardiologists," says Dr Devlin.

The attendance of Olympians Natalie, Kayla and Nikki is all thanks to Jennian Homes, who partnered with the New Zealand Olympic Committee ahead of last year’s games in Rio de Janiero to help Kiwi athletes achieve their goals on the world stage. Natalie claimed the nation’s first medal for 2016 with a silver in the women’s trap event, Kayla is the former captain of the Black Sticks women’s hockey team, and Nikki, along with American Abbey D’Agostino, were presented with the Rio 2016 Fair Play Award by the International Fair Play Committee for their sportsmanship and "Olympic spirit" after the pair fell during the 5000m and Nikki stopped to help Abbey finish the race. Jennian Homes COO Aidan Jury says it is at a time like Mother’s Day that we are reminded of just how important families are. He encourages all mothers and families to make a great start to their Mother’s Day by participating.

"It is fantastic to have these three Olympians showing their support to an event that continues to grow in popularity each year. We are all mindful of the toll that results from heart health issues and Jennian is proud to champion the need for better heart awareness in New Zealand.

"Just 5 kms through some of New Zealand’s most scenic areas gets your day started in a great fun way with family and you’ll be doing your bit to help save lives and keep more families together."

Jennian Homes has also teamed up with iconic New Zealand artist Dick Frizzell to help design the Jennian Homes Mother’s Day Fun Run/Walk official T-shirts, which all participants will receive. Participants who enter this year’s event will also go in the draw to win part of a $25,000 prize pool through a variety of ways including Early Bird ticket sales, before the end of March, and entering in a group of 10 or more.

For a full list of locations and to register for the 5km event go to http://www.jennianmothersday.com/