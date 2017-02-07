NZ Rugby offer condolences at passing of Joost van der Westhuizen

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 10:56

New Zealand Rugby has expressed its sadness following the passing of Springboks great Joost van der Westhuizen, aged 45.

New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Steve Tew said news that Joost van der Westhuizen had passed away yesterday following his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a form of motor neuron disease, was met with sadness.

"Our thoughts are with his family and in particular his young children Jordan and Kylie as well as with the South African rugby community who have been devastated by his passing and will be mourning him for a long time to come.

"Joost had an incredible playing career and over the course of it, established strong friendships with a lot of New Zealand players. We know they’ll be taking this news hard. He was an inspiration to a lot of people in South Africa and around the world both for his skill and leadership on the field and the courage with which he faced this illness."

The much-adored halfback played 111 times for the Springboks, including 89 Tests. While playing for South Africa, he faced the All Blacks on 17 occasions including the 1995 Rugby World Cup Final in Johannesburg and his final Test in the Springboks jersey, in Melbourne at Rugby World Cup 2003. He also made 28 Super Rugby appearances for the Bulls and played 144 times for the Blue Bulls.