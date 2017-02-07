Wellington Firebirds named for final round of the Ford Trophy

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 12:52

The Wellington Firebirds’ team to play Canterbury at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval on Wednesday 8th of February has been named.

After their win over the Volts on Saturday, the Firebirds have booked their place in the finals while Canterbury are also assured of a top four spot. While this offers security heading in to their final round robin match, the Firebirds’ know first-hand the benefit of momentum. Captain Hamish Marshall is confident there will be no there no complacency in the Firebirds’ camp:

We’re well aware of the effort and performance needed to ensure we finish the Ford Trophy with the result we’ve targeted. Building towards that continues tomorrow against Canterbury.

Should the Firebirds win tomorrow, they gain the right to host the 1 v 2 semi-final. However, with the Basin Reserve the venue for The Winery Tour on Saturday the 11th of February, this match would need to be played away. In the event this situation arises, and with no other venue in the city, Cricket Wellington will work with New Zealand Cricket and their opponent to find a suitable alternate venue. This is the only Finals match that would be affected and all other dates can be accommodated at the Basin Reserve.

The match starts at 11am and live scoring is available on blackcaps.co.nz

The Wellington Firebirds’ squad is:

Hamish Marshall (Captain), Brent Arnel, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Scott Borthwick, Iain McPeake, Ollie Newton, Michael Papps, Jeetan Patel, Michael Pollard, Luke Ronchi, Matt Taylor, Luke Woodcock.