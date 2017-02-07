Aces welcome back Blackcaps for crucial clash

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 15:58

The Auckland Aces will welcome back Lockie Ferguson, Colin Munro and Colin de Grandhomme for their clash with the Central Stags tomorrow.

That kind of firepower will boost the Aces chances of recording a win in their last round robin encounter of the Ford Trophy

They enter the game sitting in fourth position but a victory could see them finish as high as second.

Their ultimate finishing position is not what coach Mark O'Donnell will be focussing on though as he gets his side ready for the game at Pukekura Park.

"It's really important that we concentrate on our processes and execute the game plans we've put in place. If we do that we will more than likely get the right result and then we'll start looking at where that's got us."

The Aces take on the Stags on Wednesday 8 Feb with first ball scheduled for 11am.

Auckland Aces

Mark Chapman

Lockie Ferguson

Colin de Grandhomme

Donovan Grobbelaar

Colin Munro

Tarun Nethula

Rob Nicol (c)

Robbie O'Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Jeet Raval

Raja Sandhu

Sean Solia