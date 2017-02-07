Training squad for Women's Rugby World Cup named

|
The wider Black Ferns training squad has been named today, as preparations for August’s Women’s Rugby World Cup ramp up.
The 51-strong squad will be part of a regional training programme designed to identify and develop the best players in the country.
In 2016 the Black Ferns were unbeaten in both their home series against Australia, and away series against Canada, England and Ireland.
Black Ferns Coach Glenn Moore said the Women’s World Cup in Ireland and Northern Ireland was the focus for 2017.
"We’ll be making World Cup selections from this wider training group. With an Olympic medal-winning sevens team and a growing provincial tournament there’s a lot of talent out there and the number of women with the black jersey in their sights is on the rise. We want to make sure we take the strongest squad possible to the World Cup."
The squad features all 2016 Black Ferns and includes Black Ferns Linda Itunu, Justine Lavea, Lesley Ketu and Stacey Waaka who are all returning from injury.
Black Ferns trials will take place in mid-May.
Details of an international home series in June will be announced in the coming weeks.
2017 Black Ferns Women’s Rugby World Cup training squad
NAME / PROVINCE
Eloise Blackwell / Auckland
Fiao'o Faamausili / Auckland
Charlene Gubb / Auckland
Aldora Itunu / Auckland
Linda Itunu / Auckland
Emma Jensen / Auckland
Charmaine McMenamin / Auckland
Aleisha Nelson / Auckland
Theresa Fitzpatrick / Auckland
Kiritapu Demant / Auckland
Tyla Nathan-Wong / Auckland
Luka Connor / Bay of Plenty
Kelly Brazier / Bay of Plenty
Stephanie Te Ohaere-Fox / Canterbury
Kendra Cocksedge / Canterbury
Jessie Hansen / Canterbury
Pip Love / Canterbury
Justine Lavea / Counties Manukau
Rawinia Everitt / Counties Manukau
Aotearoa (Katie) Mata'u / Counties Manukau
Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate / Counties Manukau
Aroha Savage / Counties Manukau
Renee Wickliffe / Counties Manukau
Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali / Counties Manukau
Arihana Marino / Counties Manukau
Sharnita Woodman / Counties Manukau
Badin-Lee Munro-Smith / Counties Manukau
Hazel Tubic / Counties Manukau
Portia Woodman / Counties Manukau
Kristina Sue / Manawatu
Janna Vaughan / Manawatu
Sarah Goss / Manawatu
Selica Winiata / Manawatu
Rebekah Cordero-Tufuga / Manawatu
Cyrstal Mayes / Manawatu
Becky Wood / North Harbour
Chelsea Alley / North Harbour
Charmaine Smith / North Harbour
Emma Iverson / North Harbour
Angie Sisifa / Otago
Greer Muir / Otago
Ariana Bayler / Waikato
Sosoli Talawadua / Waikato
Toka Natua / Waikato
Carla Hohepa / Waikato
Honey Hireme / Waikato
Lesley Ketu / Waikato
Stacey Waaka / Waikato
Jackie Fereti / Wellington
Joanah Ngan-Woo / Wellington
Ayesha Leti-Liga / Wellington
