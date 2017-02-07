Training squad for Women's Rugby World Cup named

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 17:17

The wider Black Ferns training squad has been named today, as preparations for August’s Women’s Rugby World Cup ramp up.

The 51-strong squad will be part of a regional training programme designed to identify and develop the best players in the country.

In 2016 the Black Ferns were unbeaten in both their home series against Australia, and away series against Canada, England and Ireland.

Black Ferns Coach Glenn Moore said the Women’s World Cup in Ireland and Northern Ireland was the focus for 2017.

"We’ll be making World Cup selections from this wider training group. With an Olympic medal-winning sevens team and a growing provincial tournament there’s a lot of talent out there and the number of women with the black jersey in their sights is on the rise. We want to make sure we take the strongest squad possible to the World Cup."

The squad features all 2016 Black Ferns and includes Black Ferns Linda Itunu, Justine Lavea, Lesley Ketu and Stacey Waaka who are all returning from injury.

Black Ferns trials will take place in mid-May.

Details of an international home series in June will be announced in the coming weeks.

2017 Black Ferns Women’s Rugby World Cup training squad

NAME / PROVINCE

Eloise Blackwell / Auckland

Fiao'o Faamausili / Auckland

Charlene Gubb / Auckland

Aldora Itunu / Auckland

Linda Itunu / Auckland

Emma Jensen / Auckland

Charmaine McMenamin / Auckland

Aleisha Nelson / Auckland

Theresa Fitzpatrick / Auckland

Kiritapu Demant / Auckland

Tyla Nathan-Wong / Auckland

Luka Connor / Bay of Plenty

Kelly Brazier / Bay of Plenty

Stephanie Te Ohaere-Fox / Canterbury

Kendra Cocksedge / Canterbury

Jessie Hansen / Canterbury

Pip Love / Canterbury

Justine Lavea / Counties Manukau

Rawinia Everitt / Counties Manukau

Aotearoa (Katie) Mata'u / Counties Manukau

Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate / Counties Manukau

Aroha Savage / Counties Manukau

Renee Wickliffe / Counties Manukau

Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali / Counties Manukau

Arihana Marino / Counties Manukau

Sharnita Woodman / Counties Manukau

Badin-Lee Munro-Smith / Counties Manukau

Hazel Tubic / Counties Manukau

Portia Woodman / Counties Manukau

Kristina Sue / Manawatu

Janna Vaughan / Manawatu

Sarah Goss / Manawatu

Selica Winiata / Manawatu

Rebekah Cordero-Tufuga / Manawatu

Cyrstal Mayes / Manawatu

Becky Wood / North Harbour

Chelsea Alley / North Harbour

Charmaine Smith / North Harbour

Emma Iverson / North Harbour

Angie Sisifa / Otago

Greer Muir / Otago

Ariana Bayler / Waikato

Sosoli Talawadua / Waikato

Toka Natua / Waikato

Carla Hohepa / Waikato

Honey Hireme / Waikato

Lesley Ketu / Waikato

Stacey Waaka / Waikato

Jackie Fereti / Wellington

Joanah Ngan-Woo / Wellington

Ayesha Leti-Liga / Wellington