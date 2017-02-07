Murphy impresses with top-ten finish in Holden Barina at Leadfoot Festival

Tuesday, 7 February, 2017 - 19:51

Holden motorsport hero Greg Murphy took to Rod Millen’s driveway as part of the Leadfoot Festival in his brand new Barina and wowed the crowds when he stopped the clock at an impressive 55-seconds with the car’s first competitive run.

His performance continued to improve over the weekend, so much so that he qualified for the Top Ten shootout where he finished a very credible sixth place overall.

"The new Barina only got its first run on Wednesday, so to make the top ten was absolutely fantastic. The car performed beyond expectations and things couldn't have really gone much better," said Greg.

"The team and I are thrilled with how well the weekend went, considering it was the debut of a brand new car. I can’t wait to get it on the loose stuff for some rally action in the gravel."

The second Barina in the team is still under construction and will be ready for the start of the New Zealand Rally Championship in April.

"We’re itching to get Josh Marston behind the wheel of his car, especially as we now know we’ve got such a competitive package in the new Barina," said Greg.

"It’s also really encouraging that so many people are interested in the car. People are genuinely excited to find out what we’re doing with the programme and, just like us, can’t wait until the start of the season."

Top 10 Shootout times

1. Alister McRae - 1998 Vantage Motorsport Subaru WRX Impreza - 49.43secs

2. Sloan Cox - 2004 Hill Climb Special Evo 8 - 50.83secs

3. Dean McCarroll - 2008 Juno SSE - 51.60secs

4. Ian Ffitch - 2002 BRM 1000 Super Quad - 51.72secs

5. Andrew Hawkeswood - 2016 Mazda 2 AP4 - 52.22secs

6. Greg Murphy - 2016 AP4 Holden Barina - 52.25secs

7. Carl Ruiterman - 2009 Subaru WRX STi - 52.55secs

8. Paul Dallenbach - 2006 Dallenbach Special - 52.62secs

9. David Donner - 2005 Donner/Dykstra Pikes Peak Special - 54.80secs

10. Leigh Hopper - 2004 Subaru STi C Spec RA - 75.21secs