Final call for volunteers and caddies for ISPS Handa NZ Open

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 09:55

Golf enthusiasts from all corners of the globe have been busy registering to "get inside the ropes" at next month’s ISPS Handa New Zealand Open in Queenstown.

Caddies and volunteers from New Zealand, Australia and even as far as California and Scotland will travel to Queenstown to take part in the four-day tournament from March 9 to 12.

Organisers are still on the hunt for a handful of enthusiastic caddies and volunteers to make up final numbers to ensure successful delivery throughout tournament week.

Arrowtown ‘local’ and Volunteers Manager Richard Hoskin said he’s had a great response so far with over 360 volunteers confirmed for the event.

"I’m thrilled with the army of volunteers and it’s down to the last handful of applicants to take on integral behind-the-scenes roles," said Hoskin.

"It’s brilliant to see overseas volunteers being part of the mix, including a group of friends from Scotland, California, Australia and New Zealand who meet up annually to volunteer at the event."

Some score receivers are required for recording and inputting ‘live’ results in the media room, seated amongst New Zealand’s top sports journalists, working closely with walker scorers on course.

"Attention to detail is imperative for the role, you really can’t miss a thing!"

Twenty volunteers are also needed as course marshals at The Hills on Thursday 9 and Friday 10 March to help manage the flow of the course. Roles include holding up the ‘quiet’ signs, green and cross walkers and directing spectators around the course.

A handful of shuttle drivers are required on Thursday and Friday to transport players and caddies to and from Millbrook Resort and The Hills, and between Queenstown and Arrowtown.

Volunteers only working the first two days of the tournament can use their complimentary passes to watch the final two days of golf at Millbrook Resort.

All volunteers will once again go into a draw to win a spot as an amateur player in the 2018 tournament (a prize worth over $10,000), and there are complimentary rounds of golf on offer too.

"A big thank you to those registered to volunteer, and we look forward to an enjoyable and fun tournament week," said Hoskin.

More than 20 caddies are still needed for the tournament and Caddy Master Andrew Whiley is also keen to register 12 local golfers to be reserve caddies.

"Caddying for young professionals, the odd celebrity or amateur players is the perfect opportunity to get an insiders’ view of the New Zealand Open," said Whiley.

"It’s also a great way to meet some interesting people from all around the world.

"Last year, seven out of 16 reserve caddies were used during the four-day tournament."

Reserve caddies are required to be on hand during morning and afternoon starting times on Thursday and Friday to receive their complimentary tickets to the golf.

Unlike volunteers, caddies are paid for their work by their golfer, which can mean anything from $75 a day up to a nice bonus for good performance.

There is a $39 cost to register as a caddy, and all caddies will be given an ISPS Handa New Zealand Open golf shirt and hat to take home. There is no cost to register as a reserve caddy.

Prospective volunteers can register interest at http://www.nzopen.co.nz/volunteers.html or by contacting Richard Hoskin at richard@theclubhouse.kiwi.

Caddies should be social or serious golfers with a good level of fitness to carry a golf bag around both courses. Registration is easy by visiting http://www.nzopen.co.nz/caddies-signup.html

The ISPS Handa New Zealand Open is a NZ$1 million Tier One event on the PGA Tour of Australasia, in partnership with the Japan Golf Tour. The 2017 event will be played in Queenstown at Millbrook Resort and The Hills on 9-12 March.

For further information, latest updates and to book tickets go to www.www.nzopen.co.nz