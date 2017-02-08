Last spot, rankings on the line in today's Ford Trophy matches

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 11:12

After yet another closely fought white-ball competition this season, the Central Stags, Auckland Aces and Otago Volts are all today gunning for the last available spot in the 2017 Ford Trophy playoff series in the final round of the regular season.

Even if they secure a bonus point win, the Volts' fate will ultimately rest on the outcome of the Central Stags v Auckland Aces encounter in New Plymouth, where the expected start time is noon as officials wait for the ground to dry off in breezy conditions; a full day’s play is, however, anticipated.

In sunny Dunedin, Volts captain Jimmy Neesham won the toss and is bowling against Northern Districts - ND has already secured a position in the top four with three bonus points, but could elevate itself to second qualifier with a good win.

Hagley Oval meanwhile hosts a top-of-the-table clash with Canterbury captain Andrew Ellis electing to bat against the Wellington Firebirds. A Canterbury win will see them become the top qualifier with a home 1v2 playoff, while a loss could see them bumped down to the 3v4 sudden death shootout, depending on results in the other two matches.