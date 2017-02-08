New Zealand Football: EXCO pay tribute to Sumner

Wednesday, 8 February, 2017 - 17:25

The Executive Committee of New Zealand Football is sad to hear the news that Steve Sumner has passed away and would like to acknowledge his significant contribution to football in New Zealand.

Sumner, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in September 2015, passed away this morning aged 61 surrounded by his family Merivale, Christchurch.

New Zealand Football President Deryck Shaw said his thoughts were with Sumner’s family and friends. Shaw said it was difficult to overstate the impact that Sumner made on the game in this country.

"Steve will be remembered as a legend of our game," he said. "What he and the 1982 team achieved at that FIFA World Cup changed football in New Zealand forever."

Shaw, who was proud to cut the cake at the 125th anniversary of New Zealand Football alongside Sumner last November, described the proud Cantabrian as one of our iconic footballers.

"His feats as a player and his leadership are well-known - he was an uncompromising, physical midfielder who refused to give up and always wanted the best from his team - but he was also an exceptional person off the field and gave so much to so many.

"He will be remembered for his ongoing willingness to contribute to football in New Zealand over many decades. He will be a huge loss to our game."