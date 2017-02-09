Chelsea Herbert eyeing second place in championship with 2 rounds to go

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 09:22

BNT NZ Touring Car Championship class two rookie Chelsea Herbert has her eyes on second place in the points standings as round five gets underway at Manfeild this weekend.

In her debut season of the championship, the V8 newcomer sits fourth in points and has starred on a number of occasions claiming race podiums and a pole position at round two at Taupo.

Though always aiming for good results, it is second place in the championship the 18-year old has her eye on.

"I am hoping that I can string together some consistent top results at these final two rounds to help my quest of finishing my rookie season in second place," says Herbert.

"I am very pleased with the way the season has gone so far - minus some of the unavoidable circumstances which have cost me a few points."

Liam MacDonald currently leads the class two championship with a healthy lead of 864 points from Brad Lathrope on 702, Jamie Conroy sits in third on 542, with Herbert in fourth on 529.

Herbert says her first season in the BNT NZ Touring Car Championship has been a huge learning experience highlighted by her podium finishes and her first pole position at Taupo’s round two.

"Being my first season in the BNT NZ Touring Car Championship, both myself and the Motor Trade Finance (MTF) V8 team have learnt so much. It's been a great challenge to learn the car and try achieve top results at such a fast pace."

"I see my rookie season as a chance to learn as much as possible and when mistakes are made, I make sure that they are turned into a lesson learnt."

"Qualifying on pole at my second ever meeting is definitely an achievement I am very proud of. Both the team and I are still working at trying to string together a top qualifying position with some good race results but that comes with experience and a bit of luck which we have been slightly lacking this season."

As the championship heads to Manfeild this weekend, Herbert says she has had limited running at the circuit in the past so more learning will be required.

"I've managed to squeeze in a few laps around Manfeild driving the V8, before we had a DNF an hour into a three hour endurance race. So I know when to turn left and when to turn right but everything will still be quite new to me."