Silver Ferns set for a blockbuster international schedule on home soil

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 10:45

Fans around the country will be gearing up for a blockbuster international schedule at the end of 2017 with the Silver Ferns to host the Australian Diamonds, England Roses and South Africa’s SPAR Proteas.

The Netball Quad Series, which has just been played in the northern hemisphere, will return to New Zealand soil in late August.

The Silver Ferns open their campaign against the SPAR Proteas on Australian soil, before facing the England Roses at The Trusts Arena, Auckland, on Wednesday 30 August. The Series will then head to ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill, for a blockbuster doubleheader on Sunday 3 September featuring the Silver Ferns and Australian Diamonds, plus the England Roses and SPAR Proteas.

World number three, England, will then remain in New Zealand to contest the Taini Jamison Trophy in September. The three-Test Series will see the Silver Ferns host them at Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua (September 7), Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier (September 10) and Claudelands Arena, Hamilton (September 13).

The international season reaches its climax in October when Netball’s greatest rivalry returns for the Constellation Cup. The four-Test Series against the Australian Diamonds will start at Vector Arena (October 8) and Horncastle Arena, Christchurch (October 8), before crossing the Tasman for the final two Tests in Australia.

Silver Ferns international calendar - end of 2017

NETBALL QUAD SERIES

Silver Ferns v South Africa’s SPAR Proteas

Date: TBC

Venue: TBC, Australia-

Silver Ferns v England Roses

Date: Wednesday 30 August

Venue: The Trusts Arena, Auckland

Silver Ferns v Australian Diamonds

Date: Sunday 3 September

Venue: ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill

TAINI JAMISON TROPHY

Silver Ferns v England Roses

Date: Thursday 7 September

Venue: Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua

Silver Ferns v England Roses

Date: Sunday 10 September

Venue: Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier

Silver Ferns v England Roses

Date: Wednesday 13 September

Venue: Claudelands Arena, Hamilton

CONSTELLATION CUP

Silver Ferns v Australian Diamonds

Date: Thursday 5 October

Venue: Vector Arena, Auckland

Silver Ferns v Australian Diamonds

Date: Sunday 8 October

Venue: Horncastle Arena, Christchurch

Silver Ferns v Australian Diamonds

Date: TBC

Venue: TBC, Australia-

Silver Ferns v Australian Diamonds

Date: TBC

Venue: TBC, Australia-

-Netball Australia will confirm dates and venues for matches held in Australia at a later date.