Silver Ferns set for a blockbuster international schedule on home soil

Fans around the country will be gearing up for a blockbuster international schedule at the end of 2017 with the Silver Ferns to host the Australian Diamonds, England Roses and South Africa’s SPAR Proteas.
The Netball Quad Series, which has just been played in the northern hemisphere, will return to New Zealand soil in late August.
The Silver Ferns open their campaign against the SPAR Proteas on Australian soil, before facing the England Roses at The Trusts Arena, Auckland, on Wednesday 30 August. The Series will then head to ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill, for a blockbuster doubleheader on Sunday 3 September featuring the Silver Ferns and Australian Diamonds, plus the England Roses and SPAR Proteas.
World number three, England, will then remain in New Zealand to contest the Taini Jamison Trophy in September. The three-Test Series will see the Silver Ferns host them at Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua (September 7), Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier (September 10) and Claudelands Arena, Hamilton (September 13).
The international season reaches its climax in October when Netball’s greatest rivalry returns for the Constellation Cup. The four-Test Series against the Australian Diamonds will start at Vector Arena (October 8) and Horncastle Arena, Christchurch (October 8), before crossing the Tasman for the final two Tests in Australia.
Silver Ferns international calendar - end of 2017
NETBALL QUAD SERIES
Silver Ferns v South Africa’s SPAR Proteas
Date: TBC
Venue: TBC, Australia-
Silver Ferns v England Roses
Date: Wednesday 30 August
Venue: The Trusts Arena, Auckland
Silver Ferns v Australian Diamonds
Date: Sunday 3 September
Venue: ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill
TAINI JAMISON TROPHY
Silver Ferns v England Roses
Date: Thursday 7 September
Venue: Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua
Silver Ferns v England Roses
Date: Sunday 10 September
Venue: Pettigrew Green Arena, Napier
Silver Ferns v England Roses
Date: Wednesday 13 September
Venue: Claudelands Arena, Hamilton
CONSTELLATION CUP
Silver Ferns v Australian Diamonds
Date: Thursday 5 October
Venue: Vector Arena, Auckland
Silver Ferns v Australian Diamonds
Date: Sunday 8 October
Venue: Horncastle Arena, Christchurch
Silver Ferns v Australian Diamonds
Date: TBC
Venue: TBC, Australia-
Silver Ferns v Australian Diamonds
Date: TBC
Venue: TBC, Australia-
-Netball Australia will confirm dates and venues for matches held in Australia at a later date.
