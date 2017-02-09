More Kiwi karters contest Aussie Champs opener this weekend

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 11:28

More New Zealander karters are choosing to supplement their racing at home with regular trips across the Tasman with six contesting the opening round of the 2017 Australian Kart Championship at Newcastle this weekend.

Heading the line-up is former Rotax Max Challenge Junior class winner and New Zealand representative Dylan Drysdale, now from Auckland, who is entered in the X30 Senior class.

The other five confirmed entries are in the various Junior classes.

Former Vortex Mini ROK class winner and New Zealand representative William Exton steps up to the elite 13-16 yrs KA2 junior class in Australia this year while Connor Davison from Hamilton lines up in the 12-16 yrs KA4 Junior, Liam Sceats, Kaden Probst and Luke Thompson (all from Auckland) are in Cadet 12 (9-12 yrs) and Emerson Vincent from Pukekohe will run in Cadet 9 (6-9 yrs).

Also at the meeting, but not driving this time, will be Aucklander Daniel Bray. This weekend the globetrotting former US SKUSA S1 class champion, will be behind the scenes, working with top Australian team Patrizicorse and helping run three of the young Kiwis at the meeting, Dylan Drysdale, Kaden Probst and Luke Thompson. Mat Kinsman will also be at Newcastle supporting Sodi Kart driver Liam Sceats.

This weekend's Australian Kart Championship series opener has attracted a 275-strong entry from across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the UK.

There will be practice at the track on Friday ahead of qualifying and heat races from 8am on Saturday with the remaining heats and finals on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be over 40 degrees!