All Whites confirmed to play Belarus

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 11:44

The All Whites will play Belarus in their build-up to the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

New Zealand Football have confirmed their final warm-up match for the ‘Tournament of Champions’ will be against Belarus in Minsk on 12 June 2017.

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson said the World No 74 Belarus, the team known as the White Wings, would present a good challenge as they get ready for their opening game against Russia in St Petersburg on 17 June.

"We are excited to have our first warm-up game confirmed and we are sure that Belarus will present a good test," said Hudson.

"They are similar in style to Russia and will be a competitive game for us as we complete our preparations for the Confederations Cup."

Hudson said there has been significant interest in playing the All Whites in 2017. The team is currently working through the logistics and a full schedule leading into the FIFA Confederations Cup will be released as soon as it is confirmed.

Hudson said the interest in playing his team underlines the significance of winning the OFC Nations Cup last June.

"We are in a really good position to have a strong build-up to the Confederations Cup. We want to perform well in Russia but the ultimate goal this year is to have the squad in the best position possible to qualify for the Intercontinental Playoff in November and then the World Cup."