Luke Tipene Celebration Day on Saturday

Thursday, 9 February, 2017 - 16:54

Four Vodafone Warriors selections will feature when the rugby league community gathers for the third Luke Tipene Celebration Day at Harold Moody Park in Glen Eden this Saturday (February 11).

The day will once again see the Glenora Rugby League Club, Akarana Zone, Auckland Rugby League, New Zealand Rugby League and the Vodafone Warriors supporting Luke’s family in staging the event for the last time.

"Luke wasn’t only a good player but importantly he had great character which is why the celebration days have received so much support," said Vodafone Warriors recruitment and development manager Tony Iro.

"He also came through the grades with many of our current players so it’s a special day." The 17-year-old Luke, who was contracted to the Vodafone Warriors, was killed in an inner-city incident on November 1, 2014.

"We sincerely want to thank everyone for their support throughout these events.," said Luke’s uncle Sean Wilson.

"While we continue to honour Luke we also wanted to showcase the work the Luke Tipene Trust has been doing. We also want to give thanks to the outstanding support we have received from local businesses, the rugby league community and the wider community."

The day will begin with an official opening at 10.00am with Luke’s family and Tamaki Makaurau Peeni Henare. The day’s programme will be built around three games with other activities and entertainment featuring throughout the day. There’ll be fun rides, food stalls, raffles and spot prizes. Entry is free.

After the football action ends, there’ll be an auction inside the Glenora clubrooms to raise money for the Luke Tipene Trust Fund. All funds will be used to assist youth (individual or groups) between the ages of 13-18 who are striving for excellence in the sporting or cultural world. For information on supporting the cause, please contact Sean Wilson on 027 271 2714.

For Vodafone Warriors coaches Ricky Henry (ISP) and Grant Pocklington (NYC), the trial matches are invaluable as they build towards the start of their competitions next month.

LUKE TIPENE CELEBRATION DAY

Saturday, February 11

Harold Moody Park, Glen Eden

10.00am | Official opening 11.00am | Glenora Premiers v Vodafone Warriors NYC Selection

12.45pm | Vodafone Warriors ISP Selection v Vodafone Warriors NYC Selection

2.45 pm | Glenora 18s Selection v Vodafone Warriors 18s Selection (for Luke Tipene Trophy)