Hawke Cup challenge underway

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 10:41

It’s Bay versus Bay today in the Hawke Cup

Bay of Plenty v Hawke’s Bay at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Bay of Plenty begins its second Hawke Cup defence today at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui where Hawke’s Bay captain Jake Smith has put the holders into bat.

Hawke’s Bay earned the right to the challenge after winning the regional Zone 2 competition, and the winner of the Hawke Cup three-dayer at Bay Oval (10-12 February 2017) will get to host the Zone 3 winner in a fortnight’s time.

Bay of Plenty scored more than 700 in an innings for the second time to dominate the opening Hawke Cup defence of the season a fortnight ago against Counties Manukau, however they will be on their toes after a chastening outing last weekend in ND’s regional Fergus Hickey Rosebowl competition in which Hamilton took first innings points from them.

Bay of Plenty has named an experienced Hawke Cup side that includes Northern Districts representatives Tony Goodin and Joe Carter, while Hawke’s Bay has the services of Central Stags pace bowler Liam Dudding while Ben Stoyanoff returns from injury.