Wellington Firebirds named for Ford Trophy semi-final

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 11:36

The Wellington Firebirds team to play Canterbury in the Ford Trophy semi-final at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval on Saturday 11th of February has been named. The 13-man squad sees Anurag Verma return from injury.

After their two-wicket win over the same opposition on Wednesday sealed top spot on the Ford Trophy table, the Firebirds are understandably happy with where they’re at. However, as Coach Bruce Edgar notes, they recognise the challenge ahead:

The season continues to roll on and we are pleased to have finished top at this point in the competition. However, we realise we have a big job to do if we are to make the final. The lads are really looking forward to the next phase.

Much has been made of the fact the match cannot be accommodated at the Basin Reserve, but captain Hamish Marshall says his side have no qualms about where they play:

We’re prepared to play anywhere and we’re confident we can win anywhere. We proved that during the Super Smash and, with Wellington’s weather, we’ve had to reinforce it through the Ford Trophy.

While the team are comfortable playing away from home in terms of their performance, Marshall is quick to acknowledge the impact on Firebirds’ fans:

We know it’s disappointing for the fans that this game isn’t at the Basin, but we also appreciate that we’re lucky to call it our home ground. We’re guaranteed a game there next week and we’ll be doing everything we can to ensure it’s the big one for our fans.

The match starts at 11am and live scoring is available on blackcaps.co.nz

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Hamish Marshall (Captain) Brent Arnel Hamish Bennett Tom Blundell Scott Borthwick Iain McPeake Michael Papps Jeetan Patel Michael Pollard Luke Ronchi Matt Taylor Anurag Verma Luke Woodcock