Olympic swim star Seebohm splashes out in NZ for first time

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 12:00

Australia’s globetrotting superstar swimmer Emily Seebohm will head across the Tasman for the first time to compete in Saturday’s New Zealand Zonal Championships in Auckland.

Seebohm, who has won 35 medals at Olympic, World Championship and Commonwealth Games, is one of four Australian guest swimmers for the exciting team competition. It involves 160 junior and senior swimmers split into four regional zones for both individual and relay formats over two non-stop 90-minute sessions.

Seebohm will be joined by fellow Australians, Nicholas Brown and Grayson Bell - both Youth Olympic medallists - and triple Junior World Champion Minna Atherton, with one visitor drafted into each of the four teams.

It is a first step back into competition for the double Olympic gold medallist and multi World champion after recent removal of her wisdom teeth.

"I wanted to get my health sorted which I had no time to do in a big year with Rio. I had my wisdom teeth out three weeks ago. That was super fun. I highly recommend it," she joked. "If you definitely want to lose some weight, then go through getting your wisdom teeth out.

"I’m just getting back into swimming. I am not expecting great things this weekend but it will be nice to race again."

Seebohm is resetting her sights after a silver medal at Rio, but not going past next year’s Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

"The team together did really well in Rio but for myself I did not rate my performances that highly. It is one of those things you go through and it just makes you all the more hungry for the next time you get out there.

"I can’t commit to four years right now but definitely hungry to get going for another two.

"The Gold Coast will be fantastic. It will be a great event and awesome to have it at home. I live just an hour away so it will be a nice change."

Seebohm is excited by the zonal championship concept and her first visit to New Zealand.

"I enjoy fun meets and things a little bit less stressful. It will be nice to take my first meet back with less stress, have some fun and really enjoy it and see some sights of Auckland."

Each zone team comprises 40 swimmers split into 20 junior and 20 senior swimmers, competing over both individual events and relays, culminating with a combined relay with all team members.

The Zonal Championships, supported by the Brian Perry Charitable Trust, will be staged at the Sir Owen G Glenn National Aquatic Centre at AUT Millennium on Saturday with the first session from 5pm and second session from 7pm.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Television.

Details: www.swimming.org.nz