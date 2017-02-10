No holding back for Leitch

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 17:39

There will be no holding back for Brendon Leitch as he tackles the final round of the 2017 Castrol Toyota Racing Series at the recently renamed Circuit Chris Amon at Manfeild in Feilding this weekend.

Leitch, originally from Invercargill but now based in Cromwell, is fresh from his first race win of this year’s series after taking his ITM FT-50 to victory in the opening race at Taupo last weekend.

After a solid start to the series Leitch was third equal in the point standings after the first four races but after he endured a wretched run of cruel luck at both Teretonga and Hampton Downs he had fallen to tenth by the time the talented international field arrived at Taupo. However some better fortune at Taupo led to a good points’ haul and the kiwi, who finished third in last year’s series, climbed back to seventh in the points. More importantly the weekend was a confidence boost as he heads to the final round which incorporates this country’s most important domestic race, the New Zealand Grand Prix.

"I had real pace at Taupo and I will be using it this weekend," said Leitch. "I won a race at Manfeild last year from the second row and I had really good speed in the ITM FT-50 there. If I could take another win I would be stoked. You have to make sure of a good qualifying performance and I will be pushing on, there will be no holding back."

Two qualifying sessions to establish the grid order for the first and third races of the weekend take place on Saturday morning. The first race of the weekend, over 20 laps, takes place on Saturday afternoon with the second race scheduled for 15 laps on Sunday morning. Race 3, the New Zealand Grand Prix, is timed to start at 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon.