Conroy hoping issues behind him

Friday, 10 February, 2017 - 17:41

Invercargill driver Jamie Conroy heads to Circuit Chris Amon at Manfeild in Feilding this weekend hoping some of the troubles encountered in his rookie season of BNT NZ Touring Cars have been overcome.

Conroy has shown plenty of pace in his Allied 24/7 Fuel Falcon since he stepped into the category at the beginning of this season but his speed has been hampered by a succession of mechanical problems.

The pace he has exhibited has already taken him to his first race win in the category, a round podium and third in the championship points but the downside has been several DNF’s (non-finishes) due to problems.

His last outing was his home round at Teretonga where after qualifying fastest in the class he broke a driveshaft in the opening race, leaving him to come from the back of the grid in the subsequent races.

Since then repairs and changes have been made and Conroy is keen to take to the newly named Circuit Chris Amon this weekend. "The driveshaft should no longer be an issue and changes to the engine should help us out too. We are pretty confident that we have overcome the issues. It has been a rookie season thing."

Conroy is looking forward to racing at the circuit. "My last race there was the New Zealand Grand Prix two years ago and I enjoy racing there. I’m looking forward to connecting with the circuit in the Allied 24/7 Fuel Falcon."

Mention the pace he has had and he says, "that has been as frustrating as anything. We have had the pace, we know we can do it, but we just need a bit more luck."

Conroy and his fellow BNT NZ Touring Car Championship competitors will tackle qualifying on Saturday followed by the first race of the round later in the day. Two more races follow on Sunday.