Kiwi tennis players make semis around the world

Saturday, 11 February, 2017 - 16:23

It’s been a weekend of solid performances, but also tough losses for New Zealand doubles pairings around the world on the ATP tennis tour.

At the Montpellier ATP tournament in France Marcus Daniell and Brazilian doubles partner, Marcelo Demoliner were defeated in the semifinals by second seeds Fabrice Martin (France) and Daniel Nestor (Canada).

Earlier Michael Venus and Swede Robert Lindstedt were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Alexander and Misha Zverev.

Montpellier had been a good event for New Zealanders recently as Venus and Mate Pavic won the title in 2016 while Daniell and Artem Sitak took out the title the previous year.

In Quito Ecuador at the ATP 250 tournament Sitak and American Nicholas Monroe reached the semifinals of the doubles before being beaten by American James Cerretani and Austrian Philipp Oswald 3-6 7-5 3-10.

Ben Mclachlan will improve his ranking of 178 after his third consecutive semifinal at US$75,000 Challenger events in Australia. Mclachlan and Australian Jarryd Chaplin were beaten in the semis at the Launceston Challenger in Tasmania 2-6 6-7(7) by Australian second seeds Alex Boly and Andrew Whittington.

Maclachlan reached the semis at his previous two events at Burnie, Tasmania with Chaplin and Canberra with another Australian Steven De Ward.