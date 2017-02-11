Fusitu'a and Kata to start in centres

Saturday, 11 February, 2017 - 19:57

David Fusitu’a and fellow Kiwi international Solomone Kata have been teamed up in the centres for the Vodafone Warriors’ first NRL trial against Melbourne at Sunshine Coast Stadium tonight (8.00pm kick-off NZT).

New head coach Stephen Kearney has also named Tuimoala Lolohea to start on the right wing with Mason Lino paired in the halves with Shaun Johnson.

Jazz Tevaga is confirmed to start at hooker with Albert Vete and Charlie the starting props. Isaiah Papalii (18), impressive at the Downer NRL Auckland Nines, has been selected at loose forward.

The match marks the first match in charge for Kearney and also Tuivasa-Sheck’s first outing as captain in his return from knee surgery.

The match is being streamed live tonight. Watch it on www.warriors.kiwi