Blackcaps squads for ANZ Twenty20 and ODI series named

Sunday, 12 February, 2017 - 13:19

Two squads of 14 have been named for the BLACKCAPS upcoming ANZ Twenty20 and ANZ ODI series against South Africa.

Luke Ronchi will make his return from injury in the BLACKCAPS one off Twenty20 at Eden Park on 17 February and also features in the ODI squad. Having been brought into the squad for the final ODI against Australia, Ish Sodhi maintains his place in the squad, which has been named for the first two ODI matches in Hamilton and Christchurch.

The New Zealand XI squad to play a warm-up Twenty20 against South Africa on Tuesday has also been named.

Squad for ANZ Twenty20 Series

Kane Williamson (c)

Corey Anderson

Trent Boult

Tom Bruce

Lockie Ferguson

Colin de Grandhomme

Martin Guptill

Colin Munro

James Neesham

Luke Ronchi (Wkt)

Mitchell Santner

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Ben Wheeler

BLACKCAPS Selector Gavin Larsen said he’s been happy with the form of the Twenty20 squad.

"The way we performed in the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh was really pleasing and it’s a format we’ve been consistent in over a long period," said Larsen.

"It’s an exciting team. There’s a lot of experience, but you also have the likes of Tom Bruce, Ben Wheeler and Lockie Ferguson who have made bright starts to their international careers.

"It will be great to have Luke back in the mix. He’s the number one white-ball wicketkeeper in the country and brings considerable experience to the group."

Squad for ANZ ODI Series

Kane Williamson (c)

Trent Boult

Neil Broom

Lockie Ferguson

Colin de Grandhomme

Martin Guptill

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

James Neesham

Luke Ronchi

Mitchell Santner

Tim Southee

Ish Sodhi

Ross Taylor

Colin Munro is the one omission from the recent ODI squad to face Australia, which will see Neesham get the opportunity to bat further up the order.

"Colin hasn’t quite shown the consistency he would like in the middle-order and we feel Jimmy is deserved of an opportunity with the bat at six.

"Having two frontline spinners in the side gives us flexibility and Ish is an aggressive bowler who in the right conditions can be a real threat for us.

"South Africa are the top ranked team and have a number of players who can change the game very quickly. It’s going to be a massive challenge."

New Zealand XI v South Africa

Glenn Phillips

Neil Broom

Henry Nicholls

Tom Bruce

Ross Taylor

Mark Chapman

Daryl Mitchell

Todd Astle

Adam Milne

Matt Henry

Henry Shipley

Zak Gibson

Martin Guptill will not feature in the match at Eden Park Outer Oval as a precautionary measure, but Adam Milne will make his return to cricket after an extended period on the sideline.

"Adam has put in an incredible amount of work to get back out on the park, so it’ll be a big moment for him on Tuesday.

"We’ve named a really strong side for the match, which should be a tough contest and allow a few of our players the opportunity to get a first look at the South African team.

"There’s a few fresh faces in the squad, with the likes of Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman coming off superb Super Smash seasons. It’s a great opportunity for them to test themselves against some of the biggest superstars in world cricket."

South Africa arrive in New Zealand late on Sunday night.