Wellington Firebirds named for Ford Trophy Elimination Final

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 11:47

The Wellington Firebirds team to play the Central Stags in the Ford Trophy elimination final at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Wednesday 15th of February has been named.

After a disappointing performance in their semi-final against Canterbury, the Firebirds return to the Basin Reserve looking to halt the charge of the fast-finishing defending champions. The home side’s captain, Hamish Marshall, sees some similarities between his team and the Stags:

They’re on a run at the moment which has seen them build momentum much like we did during the Super Smash. Having been the team riding that momentum we’re confident we have the processes and plans in place to stop it as well.

The Firebirds’ regular season results have afforded them this second shot at making the Ford Trophy final and Coach Bruce Edgar has side geared up to make the most of it:

While we were disappointed with the semi-final result, the beauty of finishing in the top two means we get another chance and the guys are pretty focused on taking it. It’s true finals cricket now.

The match starts at 11am and tickets are available at the gate - Adults $10, Children (under 18) $5, Family (2A + 2C) $25, under 5s Free.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Hamish Marshall (Captain) Brent Arnel Hamish Bennett Tom Blundell Scott Borthwick Iain McPeake Michael Papps Jeetan Patel Michael Pollard Matt Taylor Anurag Verma Luke Woodcock