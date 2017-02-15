Auckland Premiership teams battle for Nines trophy this weekend

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 13:18

The Auckland Rugby League pre-season is kicking off in Hibiscus Coast this weekend when 10 Premiership teams go head-to-head for bragging rights and the Nines trophy at the annual Sportsafe ARL Nines.

Customarily held in Whitianga, the Raiders are set to host this year's event with the beach, sun and top class footy all on display at Auckland's Stanmore Bay on Saturday February 18.

The ten teams confirmed to compete in the tournament are the reigning Nines and 2016 SAS Fox Memorial champions Papakura, Mangere East, Otahuhu, Pakuranga, Marist, Hibiscus Coast, Waitemata, Mt Albert and Fox Memorial runners up Pt Chevalier who will field two teams on the day.

The Papakura Sea Eagles are the only team with previous experience in the ARL Nines tournament, returning to defend their title for a third consecutive year.

ARL general manager Greg Whaiapu said he is pleased to see Auckland clubs take advantage of the Nines tournament which following Papakura's previous success, augurs well for the upcoming season.

"The Sportsafe ARL Nines will provide local clubs with a series of games to help fine-tune fitness and skills ahead of the SAS Fox Memorial and Sharman Cup seasons," said Whaiapu.

"There's a mix of both Fox and Sharman teams competing on the day, offering clubs a meaningful pre-season campaign and the opportunity to trial some up and coming club juniors."

"It is also the perfect team building weekend in an environment where players and team staff are encouraged to bring along their friends and whanau."

The Sportsafe ARL Nines will be conducted in accordance with the Rugby League Laws of the Game with specific modifications which include nine minute halves and a total of nine players whom must be on the field at any one time.

Teams will be split into two pools of five. The top 4 will advance to the championship play-offs while the bottom 4 will qualify for the plate section.

Chairwoman of the Hibiscus Coast Rugby League Club, Karen Gibbons says there will be plenty of footy and fun for the kids on the day.

"Some of the best domestic rugby league will be on display at Stanmore Bay this weekend," she said.

"But we also have playgrounds, the beach across the road and a pool next door to keep the little ones entertained.

"It's going to be a fantastic day and we look forward to hosting the occasion."

Games will kick off 9am on Saturday morning, with play-offs scheduled for 2.30pm. The tournament will also be streamed live on the Auckland Rugby League website www.aucklandleague.co.nz for those who are unable to attend.