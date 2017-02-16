BNZ Crusaders team to play Hurricanes in pre-season match

|
The BNZ Crusaders have their final pre-season hit out this Friday evening before the season proper begins. Head Coach Scott Robertson has named a strong side to take on the Hurricanes in Waverley, including 11 All Blacks.
Sam Whitelock will kick off his 2017 Captaincy, and he will be assisted by his two vice-captains for the season, Matt Todd and Ryan Crotty.
"We are thrilled to announce Matt Todd and Ryan Crotty as our 2017 vice-captains," Robertson said. "They are both natural leaders who make a huge contribution through their intelligent reading of the game. They are stalwarts of the team - Ryan has already notched up over 100 caps and Matt is on track to mark his century this year - and have the respect of their teammates."
Friday’s clash with the Hurricanes kicks off at 5pm at the Border Rugby Club in Waverley. The BNZ Crusaders will play their 2017 season opener against the Brumbies the following weekend, 7:35pm Saturday 25 February at AMI Stadium. Tickets are on sale now for that game through ticketdirect.co.nz
BNZ Crusaders team to play the Hurricanes:
1. Tim Perry
2. Ben Funnell
3. Owen Franks
4. Scott Barrett
5. Sam Whitelock (c)
6. Pete Samu
7. Matt Todd (vc)
Quinten Strange
8. Whetu Douglas
9. Ere Enari
10. Richie Mo’unga
11. George Bridge
12. Ryan Crotty (vc)
13. Jack Goodhue
14. Seta Tamanivalu
15. Israel Dagg
RESERVES
David Havili
Sean Wainui
Manasa Mataele
Marty McKenzie
Joe Moody
Wyatt Crockett
Michael Alaalatoa
Codie Taylor
Luke Romano
Mitchell Dunshea
Jed Brown
Jordan Taufua
Bryn Hall
Mitchell Drummond
Mitch Hunt
Sione Fifita
