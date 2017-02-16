BNZ Crusaders team to play Hurricanes in pre-season match

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 10:52

The BNZ Crusaders have their final pre-season hit out this Friday evening before the season proper begins. Head Coach Scott Robertson has named a strong side to take on the Hurricanes in Waverley, including 11 All Blacks.

Sam Whitelock will kick off his 2017 Captaincy, and he will be assisted by his two vice-captains for the season, Matt Todd and Ryan Crotty.

"We are thrilled to announce Matt Todd and Ryan Crotty as our 2017 vice-captains," Robertson said. "They are both natural leaders who make a huge contribution through their intelligent reading of the game. They are stalwarts of the team - Ryan has already notched up over 100 caps and Matt is on track to mark his century this year - and have the respect of their teammates."

Friday’s clash with the Hurricanes kicks off at 5pm at the Border Rugby Club in Waverley. The BNZ Crusaders will play their 2017 season opener against the Brumbies the following weekend, 7:35pm Saturday 25 February at AMI Stadium. Tickets are on sale now for that game through ticketdirect.co.nz

BNZ Crusaders team to play the Hurricanes:

1. Tim Perry

2. Ben Funnell

3. Owen Franks

4. Scott Barrett

5. Sam Whitelock (c)

6. Pete Samu

7. Matt Todd (vc)

Quinten Strange

8. Whetu Douglas

9. Ere Enari

10. Richie Mo’unga

11. George Bridge

12. Ryan Crotty (vc)

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Seta Tamanivalu

15. Israel Dagg

RESERVES

David Havili

Sean Wainui

Manasa Mataele

Marty McKenzie

Joe Moody

Wyatt Crockett

Michael Alaalatoa

Codie Taylor

Luke Romano

Mitchell Dunshea

Jed Brown

Jordan Taufua

Bryn Hall

Mitchell Drummond

Mitch Hunt

Sione Fifita