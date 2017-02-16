Davis Cup Tennis returns to Auckland

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 12:51

More top tennis is coming to Auckland as the city has been confirmed to host the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group 1 round one playoff tennis tie against South Korea April 7-9.

The tie will be played at the ASB Tennis Arena which is the home of the ASB Classic men’s and women’s tournaments in January each year.

The South Korean team is likely to be led by 20-year-old Hyeon Chung who is currently ranked 82 in the world with a career high of 51. The Korean number two and three ranked players are Duckhee Lee at 136 and Soon Woo Kwon 311. However the Korean team are ranked a lot lower in doubles.

Last year New Zealand lost 1-3 to Korea with snow surrounding the courts in Seoul and are hoping to turn the tables in 2017. Overall New Zealand has a 7-3 head-to-head lead over their rivals.

"It’s going to be a tough tie against Korea, they obviously have some good players especially with Chung who is well known around the world. We’ll need some good home town support to give our players a real boost. All of our guys know the courts in Auckland really well, so that is an advantage for us," said New Zealand Davis Cup captain Alistair Hunt.

Korea were beaten 1-3 by Uzbekistan in the previous round of Davis Cup while New Zealand lost 1-4 to India in Pune.

New Zealand has strength in Davis Cup doubles and has not lost a Davis Cup doubles match since 2013 against the Philippines in the Philippines which was eight ties ago.

Currently New Zealand’s top ranked doubles players are Michael Venus with an ATP ranking of 38 in the world, Marcus Daniell 46 and Artem Sitak 50 while Finn Tearney is 416 in singles and Rubin Statham 431 in singles.

Further details will be confirmed shortly regarding ticketing and the time of matches.

The New Zealand Davis Cup team is proudly supported by Terrace Downs Resort.