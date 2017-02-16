Run for Christchurch at Cigna Round the Bays

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 18:00

Wellington’s sold out event, Cigna Round the Bays, has opened up a number of special charity entries to help fundraise for the Christchurch Disaster Relief Fund.

After registrations for the fun run closed on Wednesday night, event organisers Sport Wellington and principal sponsor Cigna New Zealand opened additional Run for Christchurch entries with 50% of proceeds going towards those affected by the Port Hills fires.

Sport Wellington CEO Phil Gibbons says; "The situation in the Canterbury area with the fires at the moment is truly terrible. It is clearly having an impact on a community that has had more than its fair share of disasters in recent years. By opening up these additional entries and donating half of the money raised to the Canterbury communities via our close friends at Sport Canterbury, we would like to think we are helping in the best way we can."

Cigna New Zealand CEO, Lance Walker, supports Phil’s comments and says; "Being able to offer this assistance by opening up a special run to support our fellow New Zealander’s is the least we could do and I really hope that it may help the people of Christchurch at this tough time."

An additional 500 bibs for Sunday’s 6.5km event were ordered by Sport Wellington and will be adorned with a special sticker signifying the support for Christchurch and the Canterbury region.

Run for Christchurch entries are available for purchase online at www.cignaroundthebays.co.nz until midday on Saturday 18 February. These are last remaining registrations available for Cigna Round the Bays 2017.

Entries can also be purchased from Les Mills Extreme on Taranaki Street during select times on Friday and Saturday. 14,500 participants are expected to take part in Cigna Round the Bays this Sunday which is celebrating its 40th year running.

Sport Wellington’s sister organisation, Sport Canterbury, were due to host their own event A Run to Remember this Sunday, a 10km charity fun run to honour those who lost their lives in the February 2011 earthquake. This event has now been cancelled as there is currently an exclusion zone for the firefighting helicopters along the scheduled route for the run.