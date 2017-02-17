Wellington Firebirds named for Ford Trophy Final

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 11:48

The Wellington Firebirds team to play Canterbury in the Ford Trophy final at Rangiora’s Mainpower Oval on Saturday 18th of February has been named with Stephen Murdoch added to the twelve that faced Central Districts in the elimination final.

The change in the Firebirds’ white ball fortunes has been remarkable since losing their opening four Super Smash matches and making another competition final means a lot to the capital city side. Coach Bruce Edgar reiterates this point in noting how that winning feeling motivates his team:

We’re really looking forward to playing our second final of the season and winning another title would mean a lot to this group. The good thing from our point of view is that we know we’ve got plenty left in the tank and I’m confident the lads will give it everything.

The Firebirds head to Rangiora after a tight victory over Central Districts in Wednesday’s elimination final - a result that came about through contributions from a number of players. Captain Hamish Marshall emphasises the positive effect this has throughout the side:

Throughout the entire season we’ve had contributions from everyone and that has the group feeling pretty confident in themselves and the guys taking the field with them.

The match starts at 11am and is live on Sky Sport 1.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Hamish Marshall (Captain) Brent Arnel Hamish Bennett Tom Blundell Scott Borthwick Iain McPeake Stephen Murdoch Michael Papps Jeetan Patel Michael Pollard Matt Taylor Anurag Verma Luke Woodcock