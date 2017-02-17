First win extra special for Sam Barry

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 12:24

BNT NZ Touring Car class one rookie Sam Barry’s win at Manfeild last weekend was extra special for the young Waipukurau racer.

Race one of the weekend saw the young charger involved in a heavy accident with fellow competitor Tom Alexander, which saw the two tangle on Manfeild’s main straight at 200km/hr causing major damage to Barry’s Toyota Camry.

"After hitting the wall on the front straightaway doing 200kph the damage to the rear of the car was huge. My crew at Richards Team Motorsport put in a huge effort to replace the diff, driveshaft, gearbox, shocks and all the rear arms," said Barry.

From there, Barry went on to finish second in race two of the weekend, and went on to win the final encounter on Sunday afternoon - his first win in the championship.

"What a feeling! The boys did an epic job all weekend, first to rebuild the car then that pit stop was unbelievable."

The win however was extra special for Barry, as it came on the eight-year anniversary of the death of his father Peter, who was killed in a speedway accident in Palmerston North.

"The win couldn’t have come at a better time as we remembered my Dad on the 8th anniversary of his passing away, so it was a very special moment for our Family."

Barry and Richards Team Motorsport are now looking forward to the final round of the 2016/17 season at Hampton Downs on the 11/12 March.

Barry currently sits in third place there is still a chance of finishing the championship second place.