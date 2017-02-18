Wellington Firebirds win toss, bowl in 2017 Grand Final

Saturday, 18 February, 2017 - 16:14

Wellington Firebirds captain Hamish Marshall has won the toss and elected to bowl in The Ford Trophy Grand Final against hosts Canterbury at Rangiora's Mainpower Oval this afternoon.

The 2017 Final of the men's national one-day competition has been reduced to 20 overs per side after drizzle this morning delayed the toss. Conditions in Rangiora are now warm and humid.

The match is broadcast live on SKY Sport, first ball at 4.30pm.