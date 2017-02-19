Success for Statham, tough draws for doubles players

Sunday, 19 February, 2017 - 11:36

New Zealand Davis Cup player Rubin Statham has reached the final of the US$15,000 Futures in Anning, China.

Statham defeated Chinese Davis Cup team member Yan Bai 4-6 7-6(2) 7-5 in three hours 31minuts in the semifinals and will now play Italian third seed Marco Bortolotti in the final as the Kiwi aims for his 11th Futures singles title.

There some tough draws for New Zealand’s top doubles players this week as Marcus Daniell and Marcelo Demoliner (Brazil) face the top seeds Jamie Murray (Scotland) and Bruno Soares (Brazil) in the first round of the ATP 500 tournament in Rio de Janeiro. Artem Sitak and Nicholas Monroe (United States) have been drawn to take on Guillermo Duran and Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain) in their first round clash at the same tournament.

At the ATP 250 tournament at Delray Beach in the United States Mike Venus and Robert Lindstedt (Sweden) take on third seeds Treat Huey (Philippines) and Max Mirnyi (Belarus) in their first round match.