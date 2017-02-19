Record numbers take part in Cigna Round the Bays 2017

Sunday, 19 February, 2017 - 13:45

Cigna Round the Bays 2017 was the biggest and best yet - with 14,500 people from the wider Wellington region taking part.

"Helping our communities maximise their health and wellbeing is a huge priority for us and it was fantastic to once again see the community come out and get involved - whether it was running, walking or pushing a buggy," says Lance Walker, Cigna New Zealand CEO.

Cigna was delighted to present the events official charity, Achilles New Zealand, with a cheque for $20,000 during the events prize-giving.

"To reach our goal of raising $20,000 for Achilles was terrific. A huge thanks to the generous donations and fundraising efforts of race participants and the inclusion of $1 from each registration to the charity."

Achilles Chair Jo Walker says; "As a 100% volunteer organisation we are reliant on this support and are so thankful to everyone who helped us reach our target amount. Together you have supported our work to help people with all types of disabilities get out and get active - and experience the sense of achievement in taking part in mainstream running events such as Cigna Round the Bays."

Breaking the total race numbers down: 2,000 took part in the Cigna Achilles Half Marathon, 3,500 in the Bluebridge 10km and a further 9,000 in the 6.5km fun run and Mitre 10 MEGA Buggy Walk.

"There really was something for everyone, from taking part in one of the events or in the festivities such as the Cigna Challenge at Kilbirnie Park.

"I know myself and the Cigna team had a great day and I hope that everyone had as much fun with their friends and families as we did. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year," says Lance

Phil Gibbons, Sport Wellington CEO, says he and the wider team were thrilled with the day.

"We were focused on delivering an event that was in keeping with our vision that ‘everyone in the greater Wellington regions has a life-long involvement in sport and active recreation’.

"It was great to see everyone come into the city and enjoy the really fantastic experience. Now to get planning for Cigna Round the Bays 2018," says Phil.

The official results from the day can be found in Monday’s Dominion Post souvenir tabloid and on the official Cigna Round the Bays event app. Check out photos from the day on Facebook @CignaRTB and Instagram #CignaRTB.