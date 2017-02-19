Stirling Sports Premiership - Auckland City go top

Sunday, 19 February, 2017 - 18:59

Six-time champions Auckland City FC are coming into form right in time for the business end of the Stirling Sport Premiership.

The Navy Blues, who defeated Hamilton Wanderers 5-0 at Porritt Stadium on Wednesday, backed up that result against the same opposition today with a 4-1 victory at Kiwitea Street to go top of the leaderboard on goal difference from Team Wellington with a game in hand.

In fine and hot conditions in Auckland, Emiliano Tade opened the scoring in the 20th minute when a poor clearance from Wanderers’ keeper Max Tommy gave him the chance to finish on the angle. All White Clayton Lewis continued his rich goal scoring form when he scored either side of half time to put the home team in the driver’s seat. A late consolation goal from Wanderer’s substitute Stafford Dowling lifted the visitor’s spirits in the 87th minute before Fabrizio Tavano finished the win in style with a superb individual goal.

Ramon Tribulietx’s team now have nine wins, three losses and three draws to be on 30 points at the top with a goal difference of 20 with a game in hand. They have Southern United, Waitakere United and Eastern Suburbs in their final three matches of the season as they look to claim the Minor Premiership.

In the capital, Hawke’s Bay United reminded everyone they are playoff contenders again with a convincing 7-2 victory over the Wellington Phoenix U-20s at David Farrington Park. The feeder side for the Phoenix went ahead in the 10th minute when James McGarry opened the scoring but it was one-way traffic after that point.

The Brett Angell-coached side, who made the semi-finals last year, scored four before half-time through James Hoyle, Facunda Barbero (2) and Angus Kilkolly to take the game away from the hosts. Ross Willox and another double for Sam Mason-Smith, who has been in rich goal scoring form in recent weeks, saw Hawke’s Bay home for an important win which moves them into fifth place.

Tasman United are out of playoff contention but that doesn’t mean they won’t play a part in the remainder of the Stirling Sports Premiership. The home team’s upset 2-1 win over playoff contenders Eastern Suburbs was one of the talking points of Round 16 as a near capacity crowd at Trafalgar Park got the result they came for. Tasman, who defeated Wanderers 1-0 last week, continued their momentum at home when their inspirational captain Paul Ifill scored two goals to secure a popular home win.

Midfielder Dylan Burns unleashed Ifill down the left for the opener and the 37-year-old made no mistake with a great strike into the top right-hand corner for a 1-0 lead at half-time. Armin Pasagic got the Lily Whites back on level terms when he converted from the spot in the 62nd minute, but the hosts would not be denied when Ifill went one-on-one with the keeper Silvio Rodic in the 76th minute to secure the win. Suburbs slipped to fourth following the loss.

Further south, Waitakere United, who were unceremoniously beaten 7-2 last weekend by Team Wellington, got back on track with an important come-from-behind against fellow semi-final contender Canterbury United.

The Dragons went ahead in the ninth minute when skipper and former All White Aaron Clapham got the home team off to the perfect start but Waitakere scored twice in seven minutes to change the game. Dan Morgan and Keegan Linderboom - two of the heroes from Birkenhead United’s historic Chatham Cup victory last year - scored the goals which secured the three points.

The result sees Canterbury United in sixth place on 24 points and in need of winning their final two games and having some other results go their way to make the top four.

In Invercargill, Southern United were looking to upset the defending champions Team Wellington at Rugby Park but that notion was quickly put to bed.

Three of Team Wellington’s key playmakers - Tom Jackson (pen), Ben Harris and Joel Stevens - scored within the first 24 minutes to give Jose Figueira’s side the perfect start.

Southern United, who earlier this season won three in a row to make headlines, kept coming and scored through Eric Molloy in the 38th minute but they couldn’t convert their chances in a scoreless second half. Team Wellington finish their season hosting Tasman United and then away to Canterbury United as they look to claim top place heading into the playoffs.

Stirling Sports Premiership Round 16 Results

