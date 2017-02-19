Statham claims Chinese Futures title

|
[ login or create an account ]
New Zealand’s Rubin Statham has completed a tough week by winning the singles tennis title at the US$15,000 Futures in Anning, China.
Statham defeated Italian third seed Marco Bortolotti 2-6 6-4 7-6(4) in the final to win his 11th career ITF Futures title.
Statham, 29 played for over three and a half hours in his semifinal over his Chinese Davis Cup opponent and just over three hours for his finals win.
He now plays a second futures tournament in the same city.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.