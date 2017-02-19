Statham claims Chinese Futures title

Sunday, 19 February, 2017 - 20:39

New Zealand’s Rubin Statham has completed a tough week by winning the singles tennis title at the US$15,000 Futures in Anning, China.

Statham defeated Italian third seed Marco Bortolotti 2-6 6-4 7-6(4) in the final to win his 11th career ITF Futures title.

Statham, 29 played for over three and a half hours in his semifinal over his Chinese Davis Cup opponent and just over three hours for his finals win.

He now plays a second futures tournament in the same city.