Tiger Building wins New Zealand's most prestigious Polo title

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 15:37

The winner of the Land Rover NZ Polo Open, held yesterday on Clevedon’s Fisher Field, was won by Tiger Building 7 - 6 (John-Paul Clarkin, Matt Clarkin, Craig Wilson and Kit Brooks) in an outstanding highly competitive match against Semco PDL (Glenn Sheriff, Juan Britos, James Harper, Harry Semenoff JNR).

Most Valuable Player was awarded to Tiger Building’s Craig Wilson.

Champion Pony was awarded to John-Paul Clarkin’s Princess.

The new look Viva Fashion on the Field was a huge success drawing the largest crowd to date.

Viva Fashion on the Field Winners; Best Dressed Man, Harrison Khor. Best Dressed Woman, Nicky Henshaw. Best Shoe, Ali Campbell.

Despite damp ground conditions the Land Rover NZ Polo Open, celebrating its 40th anniversary yesterday was a fantastic day enjoyed by thousands.