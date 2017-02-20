Kiwis Abroad: Brockie and Boxall progress in cup

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 16:07

The overseas-based Kiwi footballers have continued to make their mark on foreign shores over the last week with Jeremy Brockie and Michael Boxall leading the way by progressing in a prestigious continental club competition.

Brockie and Boxall both play for South African giants SuperSport United, who put their name in the hat for this season’s CAF Confederation Cup by winning the Nedbank Cup - the country’s leading knockout competition - in the previous campaign. But they still had plenty of work to do to take their place in the Confederation Cup - which includes teams from all over Africa - as Madagascan outfit Elgeco Plus stood in their way in the preliminary round. Having played out a scoreless stalemate in the away leg earlier in the month, the Pretoria-based side progressed thanks to a 2-1 win at their Lucas Moripe Stadium home on Sunday.

While All Whites defender Boxall had to make do with a place on the substitutes’ bench, former international team mate Brockie was in the thick of the action and played a key role as SuperSport finally took the lead in the two-legged tie. The Christchurch-born striker was brought down in the area before dusting himself off to convert the spot kick in the 13th minute of the second leg. He then had an opportunity to put his side further in front but shot over after connecting with a cross.

The visitors restored parity just before the half-hour mark but minutes later Fagrie Lakay put SuperSport back in front and it was an advantage they did not surrender this time. Brockie and Boxall - who have nearly 70 caps for the All Whites between them - will now face Sudanese club Al-Ahly Shendi next month in the first round proper.

Also on the path to club success is midfielder Marco Rojas, who was again at the forefront for Melbourne Victory as they kept their hopes of winning the Premiers Plate alive with a 3-0 away triumph over the Central Coast Mariners in the A-League. Rojas had a hand in Victory’s opener mid-way through the first half, picking out the overlapping run of Daniel Georgievski for the fullback to square and give Besart Berisha a tap in. Rojas also nearly got on the scoresheet himself soon after but skewed his effort just wide of the far post. With leaders Sydney FC losing to neighbours Western Sydney Wanderers 1-0, Victory have now closed the gap to eight points at the top heading into the last seven rounds.

The news was nowhere near as positive for the Kiwi contingent at the Wellington Phoenix, who produced one of their worst displays of the season in losing 5-1 at home to Melbourne City. Glen Moss, Matthew Ridenton, Tom Doyle, Kosta Barbarouses and Hamish Watson all started the match while Sarpreet Singh and Shane Smeltz were named on the bench. Barbarouses had a golden opportunity to open the scoring when his trickery earned a penalty in the 14th minute but the winger slammed his spot kick into the crossbar. It was all downhill for the Phoenix from there but Barbarouses did manage to find the net in the 70th minute, again displaying impressive footwork to dance his way into the box and finish.

On a dark day for the club, the only other bright spot was a debut A-League appearance for New Zealand age-group international Singh, who came on in the 66th minute and showed some nice touches. Smeltz - the all-time leading goalscorer for the Phoenix - had also been introduced 12 minutes earlier but even his goal-poaching abilities couldn’t salvage anything from the game.

Further afield in the United Kingdom, Winston Reid was not in action due to West Ham United’s participation in the FA Cup ending in the third round but a pair of Kiwis were both involved in the same Championship match as Tommy Smith’s Ipswich Town hosted Chris Wood’s Leeds United. Smith is available for selection again after recovering from a long-term back injury but will have to wait a bit longer to complete his comeback after spending the 1-1 draw on the bench. Wood took part in the full 90 minutes but could not continue his recent hot streak in front of goal and was substituted late on as Leeds remained fifth. Ipswich have now extended their unbeaten run to four games and stay 13th.

Meanwhile, Smith’s Ipswich team mate Monty Patterson was helping his loan side, Braintree Town, climb further away from the lower reaches of the National League - the highest level of non-league football in England - with a 2-0 win over Eastleigh on Tuesday evening. Both goals were notched by top scorer Michael Cheek and Patterson nearly joined him but shot wide in an end-to-end first half. Braintree could not follow up with another win on Saturday though, falling 2-0 to Macclesfield Town.

In the women’s game in England, Football Ferns fullback Anna Green found out she will be joined at next month’s Cyprus Cup by three of her new Reading team mates as Rachel Rowe, Melissa Fletcher and Charlie Estcourt were all named as part of the Wales squad. They will be separated in different groups though with Green’s New Zealand facing champions Austria, Scotland and Korea Republic while Wales will meet Czech Republic, Republic of Ireland and Hungary.

Over on mainland Europe, Ryan Thomas was in action for PEC Zwolle but could not prevent his side from falling to a 3-1 defeat in front of nearly 20,000 fans at FC Utrecht. Thomas played the whole match as Zwolle’s recent resurgence in the Dutch Eredivisie came to an end, the visitors failing to post their third away win in a row.

The women’s team of Zwolle also fell to a defeat and a New Zealander had a role to play in bringing that about, Football Ferns midfielder Betsy Hassett coming on mid-way through the second half as Ajax claimed a comfortable 5-0 success. Leaders Ajax, who finished runners-up last year, now have an eleven-point lead over defending champions FC Twente in the Eredivisie Vrouwen.

Hassett wasn’t the only Football Fern celebrating a win by that scoreline with Ali Riley’s FC Rosengard likewise putting five unanswered strikes past Kopparbergs/Goteborg FC to make the quarter-finals of the Svenska Cupen, the main Swedish women’s knockout tournament. Rosengard are the holders of the cup and their comprehensive victory is a timely boost as their preparations continue for the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals, in which they will meet Barcelona over two legs in late March.

Football Ferns striker Amber Hearn also took to the field elsewhere in Europe but her USV Jena side couldn’t match the scoring exploits of Riley’s team, being held to a 1-1 draw by Bayer Leverkusen in what was a real six-pointer in Germany’s Frauen Bundesliga. The draw was of little use to either side as both are under threat of relegation and therefore needed a win to pull clear of the drop zone.