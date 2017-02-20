Pt Chevalier and Otahuhu win at Sportsafe ARL Nines

Monday, 20 February, 2017 - 18:42

Pt Chevalier have claimed their first Sportsafe ARL Nines Championship title, downing Hibiscus Coast 16-12 in the grand final at Stanmore Bay on Saturday.

Despite entering the competition as underdogs -with a team predominantly made up of open age restricted players- the Raiders were the surprise team to beat on Saturday, winning all but one game to secure their spot in the grand final against the Pirates.

The Raiders were first to put points on the board.

Heading in-field from the right edge, lock Chris Watkins dribbled a kick through to centre Kyle Dean who chased to score under the posts. Prop Blake James added the extras to lead 6-0.

Pt Chevalier quickly replied, mounting on attack in the middle of the park before a looming Siua Otunuku passed wide to Preston Riki who scored on the right edge.

An unsuccessful conversion kept the Raiders in front 6-4.

The Pirates scored another in quick succession, with winger Saula Solomona whose fast pace couldn't be beaten, finding an open space to score on the left edge and taking an 8-6 lead at half time.

Despite going down 14-4 in their previous encounter, Pt Chevalier were straight out the gates in the second half showcasing some good line speed and a defensively well-structured squad.

Finding some momentum, prop Siliga Kepaoa stormed through the pack before fullback Tevita Latu passed out wide. Otunuku carried the ball with forward Arden McCarthy in support to cut-in and cross over the line.

With only two minutes left on the clock, the Raiders needed to score to have any chance of winning the game.

Settling 10 metres off the line, Raiders prop Blake James showed some classy footwork to score under the sticks, converting his own try to square things up at 12 all.

But Pt Chevalier hit back with Latu dotting down field before being stopped just short of the line.

A quick play of the ball and Riki crossed for his second to seal the 16-12 victory and claiming the 2017 Sportsafe ARL Nines Championship title.

Pt Chevalier coach Zane Pocklington said he was happy with the result and how well they played the Nines format.

"It's been a great day of footy," he said.

"We've been able to see where we're at with pre-season, what we need to work on and check out

the competition in both the Fox and Sharman divisions."

Pocklington admits he was impressed with the Raiders performance.

"Hibiscus Coast jumped out of nowhere and gave us a fright at the start to be honest."

"Overall, it's been an enjoyable day and we look forward to defending the Nines title next year."

Host and chairwoman of the Hibiscus Coast Rugby League Club, Karen Gibbons said the tournament was played in great spirits.

"It has been a real honour to host our fellow clubs, players, family and friends at Hibiscus today," she said.

"Special thanks must go to the sponsors, Sportsafe and ARL for all their support in running the day."

Gibbons said she was proud of the Raiders efforts.

"I don't think they expected to make it this far in the competition," she said.

"They did a fabulous job. It was a great effort and we [Hibiscus Coast Rugby League Club and the community] are all very proud of how well they played."

Meanwhile in the plate division, Otahuhu showed they have every intention of charming the Sharman Cup competition this year, taking down Mt Albert 20-4 in the Plate grand final.

Otahuhu scored first after recovering from a loose ball and attacking the left edge.

A fast cut out pass from second rower George Vuna caught the ball just short of the line before centre Rawiri Witehira crossed to score.

It wasn't long before they crossed for another, with winger Tom Va'afusuaga splitting down the middle from dummy to score under the posts. Centre Wesley Tauti converted to lead 10-0 at the break.

Slowly but surely Mt Albert found their feet in the contest though, after winger Mark Graham scrambled over the line from dummy half.

But further tries to Otahuhu prop Connor Purcell and another to Witehira extended their lead. Tauti converted his second to secure the 20-4 win.

Championship final

Pt Chevalier 16 (Preston Riki x2, Saula Solomona, Arden McCarthy tries) BEAT Hibiscus Coast 12 (Kyle Dean, Blake James tries; Blake James x2 goals). HT 8-6.

Plate final

Otahuhu 20 (Rawiri Witehira x2, Tom Va'afusuaga, Connor Purcell tries; Wesley Tauti x2 goals) BEAT Mt Albert 4 (Mark Graham x1 try). HT 10-0.